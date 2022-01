MADISON — Looking at the box score from Thursday’s contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers would mislead you in a few ways. The Badgers only won by nine (87-78) but dominated almost the entire way and led by as many as 23 points in the second half as five players reached double figures. Perhaps most indicative of the lopsided affair is seen in UW’s 43-26 rebounding edge, its second-largest margin in that category this season.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO