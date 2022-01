For those wanting to improve their English language skills, the library will start their next series of ESL classes during a winter session, starting the week of January 10th. These free classes will be conducted online via Zoom by LEARN Associates and volunteer tutors for 8 weeks. Students will be divided into small groups by skill level and registration is required. Sign up in person, by phone at 973-635-0603, or online at chathamlibrary.org/esl-classes.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO