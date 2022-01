Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at EE, as well as Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO