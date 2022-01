It was an emotional walk off the field at Prosper's Children's Health Stadium for the Celina football team on Dec. 10 against Gilmer. Not just because the Bobcats' deepest playoff run in six years had reached its end following a 27-7 loss in the 4A Division II state semifinals but because it meant the last game of the high school careers for the senior class that helped make that moment possible.

CELINA, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO