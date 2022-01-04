ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike McCarthy reveals plan for Cowboys’ starters in Week 18

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys have very little to play for in Week 18 after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but that does not mean they are going to bench all of their starters. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, meaning they will have a home game...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Greg Zuerlein Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the playoffs in a few weeks and, in a talented NFC, could very well find themselves in a number of close games. As a result, Greg Zuerlein could end up being the difference between a win or a loss. Thankfully for Cowboys fans, Mike...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Eagles#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfc
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy