1-3 High School Basketball Recap

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Greg and Travis...
The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled Friday that it is unlikely to allow the Biden administration to enforce a measure intended to help stop the spread of Covid in the nation's workplaces. The court heard more than three hours of argument in an unusual session to take up emergency appeals...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
Washington — President Biden marked one year since the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol with a fiery speech at the site of the insurrection, rebuking the violence and former President Donald Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election that made Mr. Biden president. "We will make sure...
No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic continues to fight for his spot at the Australian Open. After receiving a medical exemption assigned to unvaccinated participants attending the Open, Djokovic was blocked by the Victorian government — overseeing and hosting the event. Australia’s border force detained Djokovic after he failed to provide enough documentation on his medical status.
A criminal complaint against disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was dismissed by an Albany judge Friday. The livestream for the virtual hearing had a rocky start, with several minutes of indiscernible noises and muffled speech from the courtroom. Cuomo, represented by Michael McDermott and Rita Glavin, did not...
Comments / 0