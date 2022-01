The screens at Allegiant Stadium typically play NFL Red Zone and show highlights from around the league in the hours leading up to a Raiders' home game. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may want to either request for that to be discontinued leading up to Sunday's 5:20 p.m. kickoff against the Chargers or prevent himself from looking up at any time during warmups. He said on Wednesday that he didn't want to know anything going on in other games, even the ones that affect his team's own playoff chances.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO