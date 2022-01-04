ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Screen-based Sedentary Behaviors and Their Association With Metabolic Syndrome Components Among Adults in Mexico

Medscape News
 3 days ago

Nayeli Macías, MSc; Juan Espinosa-Montero, DSc; Eric Monterrubio-Flores, DSc; Lucía Hernández-Barrera, MSc; Catalina Medina-Garcia, DSc; Katia Gallegos-Carrillo, DSc; Ismael Campos-Nonato, DSc. Abstract and Introduction. Introduction: Approximately 25% of the adult population worldwide and 49.8% of Mexican adults have metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is the result of...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metabolic Syndrome#Mexico#Lying Down#Nutrition#Hypertension#Msc#Mexican#Sbst
Medscape News

Delivering Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Post–Intensive Care Syndrome–Family via a Mobile Health App

Amy Petrinec, PhD, RN; Cindy Wilk, MSN, RN; Joel W. Hughes, PhD; Melissa D. Zullo, PhD, MPH, MA; Yea-Jyh Chen, PhD, RN; Patrick A. Palmieri, PhD. Background: Family members of intensive care unit (ICU) patients are at risk for post–intensive care syndrome–family (PICS-F), including symptoms of anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress. Cognitive behavioral therapy is the first-line nonpharmacologic treatment for many psychological symptoms and has been successfully delivered by use of mobile technology for symptom self-management.
CELL PHONES
Medscape News

Simple Model Helps Predict ESLD in People Living With HIV

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Researchers from the U.S. and Canada have teamed up to develop and validate a model for predicting end-stage liver disease (ESLD) in people living with HIV (PWH). "This model of readily accessible clinical parameters predicted ESLD in a large diverse population of PWH," they write...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Medscape News

Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor-1 Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS)-Related AA Amyloidosis

Jérémie Delaleu; Samuel Deshayes; Francois Rodrigues; Lea Savey; Etienne Rivière; Nicolas Martin Silva; Achille Aouba; Serge Amselem; Marion Rabant; Gilles Grateau; Irina Giurgea; Sophie Georgin-Lavialle. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: TNF receptor-1-associated periodic syndrome (TRAPS) is a rare autosomal dominant autoinflammatory disorder associated with mutations in the TNF...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Metabolic syndrome spikes risk of death from COVID-19

People hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a combination of high blood pressure, obesity, or diabetes associated with metabolic syndrome are at much higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome and death, according to a new study. The risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening lung condition that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Worldwide dementia cases set to triple by 2050, study says

The number of worldwide dementia cases is set to triple within the next three decades, according to new research.The Global Burden of Disease study estimates that a total of 153 million people across the globe will be living with the condition by 2050 - up from 57 million in 2019.Published in The Lancet, the research says that population growth and an increase in people living longer will be primarily responsible for this trend.It also examined four risk factors associated with dementia - smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education - to assess how they will drive the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
studybreaks.com

Oral Health Behaviors and Perceptions Among College Students

Some studies show that those enrolled in higher learning institutions don’t take the best care of their teeth. Maintaining oral hygiene is essential to living a healthy life, irrespective of age bracket and gender. According to oral health professionals like Hamilton dentist Dr. Tuli, the lack of access to oral health care worldwide is primarily caused by a shortage of skilled workers, lack of access to oral health care facilities, language barriers and dental phobia, among others. This is gradually becoming a global problem, including among college students and others within that age bracket. This article will focus on understanding some oral health perceptions and behaviors among undergrads and other college students. This article will also consider the safety of these behaviors and how they can be improved.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Sleeping Position Matters in Patients With GERD

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The position in which a person with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) sleeps appears to have an impact on the occurrence of reflux symptoms during the night, according to a small study that suggests lying on the left side is best. "Findings of this study suggest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mentaldaily.com

Research finds assisted reproduction not associated with poorer mental health among young adults

As part of a recent study in JAMA Psychiatry, Swedish researchers at Karolinska Institutet have shown that young adults born after assisted reproduction tend to experience good mental health. as a result. “These findings are overall reassuring with respect to the psychiatric health of adolescents conceived with assisted reproductive techniques...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy