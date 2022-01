This story was first published on Jan. 4 as a press release from the SWOG Cancer Research Network. Despite having access to health insurance, nearly three out of four patients with metastatic colorectal cancer experienced major financial hardship during the first year after their diagnosis. These are the findings of a recent study of almost 400 patients by researchers at the SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials group funded by the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health The work is just published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO