The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to nine games on Wednesday night with an impressive 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. Had it not been for goaltending (some strong goaltending early on by Jordan Binnington and a tough night for Casey DeSmith before he was benched by Pittsburgh) this game could have easily gotten away from the Blues. Crosby played a key role in the Penguins’ win, recording rqo points including the game-tying goal midway through the third period. The Penguins are looking really impressive this season and are about to get Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup for the first time this season. Crosby is also starting to find his rhythm after a slow start coming back from offseason wrist surgery. After Wednesday’s performance he now has 20 points in his past 13 games, and 22 points in 20 games for the season overall.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO