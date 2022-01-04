ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Unconventional New Year's resolutions

Milton Daily Standard
 3 days ago

The new year is here, and thoughts of resolutions may be on your mind. The gym might be a more crowded and you might have healthier items on your grocery shopping list. While these kinds of resolutions work well for some people, they might not be for everyone and for many...

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

HealthWatch--New Year’s resolutions

We’re just about a week into the new year. So how are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions? Hopefully, those resolutions involve your health. Dr. Taylor Kapsch from Creekside Medical Clinic has some great ideas in this week’s HealthWatch. “With the new year comes a variety...
FITNESS
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Resolutions#Physical Health#Depression#Hobbies
shefinds

3 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our health needs change. Adding a small handful of daily vitamins to your routine can have innumerable health benefits, from boosting our metabolism (which slows as we age!) to boosting our overall health. When asked which vitamins they would suggest adding to clients’ routines, our leading health experts provided the following three suggestions:
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
verywellhealth.com

Common Signs Metformin Is Not Working and What to Do

Metformin (sold under the brand names Fortamet, Glucophage, Glucophage XR, Glumetza, and Riomet) is an oral medication used in conjunction with healthy eating and exercise to manage blood sugar. It belongs to a class of medications called biguanides. Metformin is the most widely used first-line type 2 diabetes drug. Its...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
One Green Planet

Does Your Dog Have Anxiety?

Anxiety affects 18.1% of Americans over 18 every year. Unfortunately, humans aren’t the only ones who deal with feeling nervous, uneasy, and stressed. Dogs, our faithful companions, can also suffer from anxiety. Fear, separation, and aging can all trigger anxiety. Your dog may not like the sound of thunder,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy