Health

Patient Outcomes After Opioid Dose Reduction Among Patients With Chronic Opioid Therapy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe net effects of prescribing initiatives that encourage dose reductions are uncertain. We examined whether rapid dose reduction after high-dose chronic opioid therapy (COT) associates with suicide, overdose, or other opioid-related adverse events. This retrospective cohort study included Oregon Medicaid recipients with high-dose COT. Claims were linked with prescription data from...

