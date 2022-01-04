ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health department advises new quarantine rules

Evening Star
 3 days ago

The CDC announced Monday, Dec. 27, updated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines for the general public. Our local health department received those guidelines in writing today from the Indiana Department of Health. The guidelines are written out in detail at the end of this email. COVID-19 quarantines and isolation...

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
SlashGear

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
Orlando Sentinel

Pressure mounts for health care providers: Florida threatens fines for complying with the federal vaccination mandate

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration sent an email threatening Florida health care providers with fines if they comply with a federal vaccination mandate. While many experts are advising clients to follow federal law, David Miller, a Miami-based employment attorney at the Bryant Miller Olive law firm, equated the situation faced by many Florida employers as being “a bone between two ...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health begins to offer FDA-authorized oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that it is working with congregate-care facilities, local health clinics, physicians, and pharmacies statewide to distribute the newly authorized antiviral medicines: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.  These prescription pill regimens are the first oral antiviral treatments given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration […] The post Maryland Department of Health begins to offer FDA-authorized oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers, prison advocates condemn delay in notifying hundreds who received mishandled COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
Delaware County Daily Times

In-person visits at jail suspended amid COVID outbreak

CONCORD – Delaware County has suspended in-person visitation at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility this week as the county is seeing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, including among Delaware County staff. “We are in a time of high transmission of an extremely contagious COVID-19...
The Bedford Citizen

Mass Department of Public Health Adopts Centers for Disease Control Updated Isolation & Quarantine Guidance

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is adopting updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding isolation and quarantine periods for the general population, effective immediately. For the general public, this updated guidance shortens the recommended time for isolation and quarantine from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.
