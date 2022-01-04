ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What would you do with your last tank of fuel?

topgear.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I’d probably just go to the Nürburgring and drive around until it ran out. Probably a 997 [Porsche 911] Cup car that I’ve raced there before and just lap, lap, lap, lap until it ran out. In fact, I’d fit a 200-litre tank so it’d be a big old...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS
topgear.com

Check out these 11 cars with famous names

Fiat Stilo Schumacher (2005) The Fiat Stilo Schumacher was a special edition car launched in May 2005 to commemorate five world titles on the trot for Michael Schumacher at Ferrari. Or if you look at it another way, perhaps it was the arrival of a special edition Fiat Stilo that finally broke the spell for Schumi. At any rate, just 200 examples of the 170bhp three-door hatch were made available in the UK, and all of them came in Ferrari red. Buyers could expect a fancy upgraded bodykit, a new hi-fi and a generous application of ABS and traction control. That would cost you £15,995, and for an extra £1,000 you could get yourself a car with judicious tweaks made by Prodrive. That involved upgraded lowered suspension, a new exhaust and larger wheels. There was no suggestion, mind you, that this fancified Stilo had been so much as wafted past Schumacher as he scratched his head trying to find ways to get past the upstart young Spanish driver Fernando Alonso.
CARS
topgear.com

From the archives: the Lexus IS-F vs the Germans

Here he is, a gnarled old man at the wheel of a partially fossilised Suzuki SJ410 doing exactly 60kph along a quiet road just outside the Spanish city of Seville. His face is a mass of tan leather engineered by the sun, his bemused frown at the road ahead betraying his failing eyesight, his wandering line betraying his failing steering box. He is not expecting what happens next.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
topgear.com

Top Gear’s Top 9: slippery low-drag cars

This week, Mercedes demonstrated yet again that, if you want to make a car cut as clean a hole in the air as possible, you need a smooth, teardrop shape. Ideally with a long tail and as few panel gaps as possible. The new EQXX concept is basically a C-Class-sized four-door saloon, but because it disturbs the air around it so little, it’s good for a claim of over 600 miles of electric range.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Hoonigan Shoots For 1,000 HP In Their Hellcat-Powered Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

For those who haven’t been keeping up with their more recent projects, the folks over at Hoonigan have been working on something extra wild: a Hellcat-powered Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that they plan to use as a driftable party car. With that being said, they must have felt that the 707 ponies produced by the stock engine weren’t enough, as their latest video sees them trying to increase that number to 1,000.
CARS
Carscoops

This Ford V8-Powered Race Car Is Masquerading As An Old Mercedes-Benz

Getting into the world of motorsport can be a costly and time consuming endeavor but if you want to go racing a budget, we have found just the car for you. This hillclimber and track car was purpose built by SHP Motorsports in the UK and is eligible to compete in various different British racing series. Making it really stand out is the Mercedes-Benz bodywork.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Timmy Hansen
Person
Paddy Mcguinness
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Marques Brownlee
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
topgear.com

You can now get up to 900bhp from your BMW M5 CS

German tuner G-Power goes bonkers with BMW’s most powerful M car ever. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Not content with your new BMW M5 CS being the most powerful M car ever built? Think 626bhp,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Tank#Engineering#Vehicles#Norwegian#Ferrari
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
MotorAuthority

The last 1987 Buick Grand National ever built heads to auction with 33 miles on odometer

The last Buick Grand National ever made is heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson at the company's flagship Scottsdale, Arizona, auction scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2022. The Grand National was Buick's muscle car for the 1980s. A performance version of the Buick Regal, it used a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 instead of a traditional V-8, extracting a surprising amount of performance from General Motors' aging rear-wheel drive G-body platform.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Sweden
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Scotland
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is An Insane Mustang Eating Machine

This crazy Camaro makes all other competitors from the time look like slow moving economy cars. The original first-generation Camaro is an iconic pony car that made waves within the automotive community for being a "small vicious animal that eats Mustangs." Finally, America had a beautifully crafted, cheap, American muscle car powerhouse in a much smaller package than the usual performance models. The Mustang was all well and good, but the Camaro was another beast entirely as it seemed to beat the 'Stang in a ton of tests from the drag strip to the design room. Without a doubt, these cars were some of America's most influential vehicles ever to hit the American sales floor. So what if you're one of the many American automotive enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these intense machines?
CARS
motor1.com

Next-gen BMW 5 Series spy video catches it driving through Munich

This spy video offers a chance to see the next-gen BMW 5 Series driving on public roads around Munich, Germany. The clip catches the upcoming saloon from a variety of angles for a complete look at it. As in other spy shots and videos, the next-gen 5 Series appears to...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy