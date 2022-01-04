What would you do with your last tank of fuel?

Fiat Stilo Schumacher (2005) The Fiat Stilo Schumacher was a special edition car launched in May 2005 to commemorate five world titles on the trot for Michael Schumacher at Ferrari. Or if you look at it another way, perhaps it was the arrival of a special edition Fiat Stilo that finally broke the spell for Schumi. At any rate, just 200 examples of the 170bhp three-door hatch were made available in the UK, and all of them came in Ferrari red. Buyers could expect a fancy upgraded bodykit, a new hi-fi and a generous application of ABS and traction control. That would cost you £15,995, and for an extra £1,000 you could get yourself a car with judicious tweaks made by Prodrive. That involved upgraded lowered suspension, a new exhaust and larger wheels. There was no suggestion, mind you, that this fancified Stilo had been so much as wafted past Schumacher as he scratched his head trying to find ways to get past the upstart young Spanish driver Fernando Alonso.

