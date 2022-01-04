ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predictive Effect of Salt Intake on Patient and Kidney Survival in Non-Dialysis CKD

Competing Risk Analysis in Older Versus Younger Patients Under Nephrology Care. Carlo Garofalo; Michele Provenzano; Michele Andreucci; Antonio Pisani; Luca De Nicola; Giuseppe Conte; Silvio Borrelli. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: The optimal level of salt intake remains ill-defined in non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients under regular nephrology...

Nursing Times

Managing the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on patients taking warfarin

Warfarin treatment can be hard to manage due to its narrow therapeutic range. A nurse-led initiative looked at how to manage the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on patients taking warfarin. Abstract. Warfarin is one of the most widely used anticoagulants in the UK. Patients taking warfarin need regular blood...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

CPAP May Not Be Effective in Very Old Patients With OSA

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) may not be effective in very old patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to an exploratory analysis of data from clinical trials. "The present study findings suggest that CPAP treatment is not effective in patients over...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Laxative Use in Patients With Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease Transitioning to Dialysis

Keiichi Sumida; Ankur A. Dashputre; Praveen K. Potukuchi; Fridtjof Thomas; Yoshitsugu Obi; Miklos Z. Molnar; Justin D. Gatwood; Elani Streja; Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh; Csaba P. Kovesdy. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Constipation is highly prevalent in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly among those with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), partly due...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Immunotherapy Combo Fails to Improve Overall Survival in Advanced Kidney Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In previously untreated metastatic renal-cell cancer (mRCC), upfront treatment with the anti-PD-L1 immune-checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab plus the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agent bevacizumab did not improve overall survival (OS) compared to standard treatment with sunitinib in the IMmotion151 study. However, findings from an exploratory...
Giuseppe Conte
thekatynews.com

High-Fiber Diet Associated With Improved Progression-Free Survival And Response To Immunotherapy In Melanoma Patients

Strongest correlation seen in patients not using probiotic supplements. Patients with melanoma who reported eating more fiber-rich foods when they began immunotherapy treatment survived longer without cancer growth than patients with insufficient dietary fiber intake, according to new research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center published today in Science. The benefit was most noticeable in patients who did not take commercially available probiotic supplements. Parallel pre-clinical studies supported the observational findings.
CANCER
Medscape News

'Outstanding' Outcomes: Reduced Postop Radiation in HPV, Oropharynx Cancer

Less can sometimes be more. New findings show that low-dose postoperative radiation therapy following transoral surgery led to "outstanding oncologic outcome and favorable functional outcomes" in patients with intermediate-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) and oropharynx cancer. In the phase 2 trial, 95% of patients with locally advanced oropharynx cancer and HPV...
Medscape News

US Kidney Patients Face Significant Barriers to Accessing Effective Medications

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) face multiple barriers to getting sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, an effective treatment for the illness, new research suggests. An analysis of data from more than 4,000 U.S. health plans pointed to issues such as substantial formulary restrictions, high...
Medscape News

Triple Therapy Provides Robust and Durable Benefits in Cystic Fibrosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Triple combination therapy with elexacaftor, ivacaftor and tezacaftor has advantages over tezacaftor plus ivacaftor in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) homozygous for the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, according to results of a phase-3b trial. "The elexacaftor plus tezacaftor plus...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Crohn's Strictures May Respond to Immunosuppressive Drug Therapy

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Symptomatic strictures related to Crohn's disease (CD) may respond to immunosuppressive drug therapy, with improvements in symptoms and stricture morphology, according to results of a study from Australia. "This study shows that Crohn's disease-associated bowel wall damage, characteristic of inflammatory strictures, is potentially reversible with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Simple Model Helps Predict ESLD in People Living With HIV

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Researchers from the U.S. and Canada have teamed up to develop and validate a model for predicting end-stage liver disease (ESLD) in people living with HIV (PWH). "This model of readily accessible clinical parameters predicted ESLD in a large diverse population of PWH," they write...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

The Use of PSMA Targeted Therapy and Hormone Therapy in Renally Impaired Patient

Nat Lenzo, MMed MSc(Oncol) EMBA FRACP FAANMS; Jaideep S. Sohi, MD. An 82-year-old man presented with rising PSA of 21 ng/ml in July 2015. Prior to this time, in 2008, he received androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and prostatic bed radiation (74 Gy). Patient was in Grade III renal failure with an eGFR of 30–40 ml/min and had previously undergone a laminectomy along with a history of osteoarthritis and lumbar stenosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

The Biochemical Diagnosis of Adrenal Insufficiency With Modern Cortisol Assays

Reappraisal in the Setting of Opioid Exposure and Hospitalization. Caitlin Colling; Lisa Nachtigall; Beverly M. K. Biller; Karen K. Miller. Objective: We aimed to (1) examine the diagnosis of opioid-induced adrenal insufficiency, and (2) investigate the diagnostic value of a morning cortisol <83 nmol/L (3 μg/dl) for the diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency, using newer more specific cortisol assays and cut-offs.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor-1 Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS)-Related AA Amyloidosis

Jérémie Delaleu; Samuel Deshayes; Francois Rodrigues; Lea Savey; Etienne Rivière; Nicolas Martin Silva; Achille Aouba; Serge Amselem; Marion Rabant; Gilles Grateau; Irina Giurgea; Sophie Georgin-Lavialle. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: TNF receptor-1-associated periodic syndrome (TRAPS) is a rare autosomal dominant autoinflammatory disorder associated with mutations in the TNF...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Study: Cemiplimab More Cost-effective Than Chemotherapy for Some Patients With NSCLC

An analysis concluded that cemiplimab may be more cost-effective than chemotherapy as first-line treatment for some US patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the United States, cemiplimab serves as a cost-effective option for first-line treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who are at least 50% programmed cell death receptor ligand-1 (PD-L1) positive, according to an analysis published in Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
Medscape News

Efficacy and Safety of Sodium-Glucose-Transporter-2 Inhibitors in Kidney Transplant Patients

Purpose of Review: This review discusses current evidence and future perspectives for use of SLT2 inhibitors in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs). Recent Findings: Sodium-Glucose-Transporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2is) lower plasma glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes, and protect against heart failure and progression of chronic kidney disease by a glucose-independent mechanism. Most of the current studies with SGLT2is in kidney transplant patients are however short-term retrospective case studies. These, together with one small randomized clinical trial, show that SGLT2is lower glucose also in KTRs with type 2 diabetes or posttransplant diabetes mellitus. Larger reductions in HbA1c (−0.5 to 1.5% points) are seen only in patients with estimated GFR > 60 ml/min/1.73m2 and HbA1c > 8%. With lower gomerular filtration rate (GFR) or glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) the glucose-lowering effect is trivial. However, a reduction in body weight, blood pressure and uric acid is also seen, whereas the frequency of side effects (mycotic or urinary tract infections) does not seem to exceed what is seen in nontransplanted patients. Long-term effects on GFR have not been studied in kidney transplanted patients, but SGLT2is induce an early dip in GFR also in these patients. This could signal a beneficial long-term effect on renal hemodynamics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

