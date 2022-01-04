ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrelia Miyamotoi in Human-Biting Ticks, United States, 2013–2019

Guang Xu; Chu-Yuan Luo; Fumiko Ribbe; Patrick Pearson; Michel Ledizet; Stephen M. Rich. During 2013–2019, Borrelia miyamotoi infection was detected in 19 US states. Infection rate was 0.5%–3.2%; of B. miyamotoi–positive ticks, 59.09% had concurrent infections. B. miyamotoi is homogeneous with 1 genotype from Ixodes scapularis ticks in northeastern and midwestern...

worldairlinenews.com

Sky Cana clarifies its operations to the United States

Sky Cana formally clarifies that flight operations to and from the United States are being carried out through a strategic alliance with Air Century, where Air Century is the air operator, operating under its AOC, Sky Cana acting as a ticket agent, is up to at the moment, a commercial brand, not an authorized airline for this type of operation.
BoardingArea

United States Ending Africa Omicron Travel Ban

The United States will be lifting its Africa travel restrictions shortly…. Back in early November the United States finally lifted the poorly executed country-specific travel bans that were put in place at the start of the pandemic. Those were replaced by a requirement for visitors to be vaccinated, which made a lot more sense.
sunnysidesun.com

CDC Lowers Estimate of Omicron Prevalence in the United States

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an update that illustrates just how challenging it is to track the spread of a fast-moving virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday lowered its estimate of how prevalent the omicron variant is in the United States. The latest agency data peg omicron's prevalence at 59 percent, a sharp drop from its estimate last week of 73 percent of all COVID-19 cases.
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
33andfree

Free Camping in the United States

Growing up camping to me was taking the RV to an RV park. You are given a specific site with no privacy or space. There wasn't boondocking or dry camping options that we were aware of.
The Week

Habitat for Humanity builds 1st 3D-printed house in the United States

April Stringfield's dream of becoming a homeowner came true right before Christmas, thanks in part to a 3D printer. Her new house in Williamsburg, Virginia, is Habitat for Humanity's first completed 3D-printed home in the United States, created as a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg and the 3D printing company Alquist. The 1,200-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and was built from concrete, so it will better retain temperature and hold up against high winds.
Vivienne Tang

Wellness Retreats in the United States

Combining wellness practices and traditions from old and new, various retreats offers powerful healing philosophies from across the world. For those who are looking to experience a deep connection within themselves and with the environment that surrounds them, these wellness retreats in the United States are important to consider as you book your next travel trip.
Medscape News

COVID Breakthrough Infections and Reinfections: Where We Stand

This discussion was recorded on December 10, 2021. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Anya Romanowski, MS, RD: Hello and welcome. I'm Anya Romanowski, editorial director of Medscape Emergency Medicine. As a follow-up to our previous interview about testing positive for COVID-19 after two doses of an mRNA vaccine, we have reassembled a panel to review important updates regarding breakthrough infections and reinfections. We will also touch on the Omicron variant circulating globally at an increased speed.
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Georgetown University

2021 Islamophobia in Review: United States

Overall, 2021 demonstrated that Islamophobia remains a constant and growing threat around the globe. Anti-Muslim racism in 2021 remained ever present as hate crimes and individual attacks targeting Muslims persisted. Across the globe, the key players of anti-Muslim racism were again states themselves, as this year witnessed increasing discriminatory legislation and policies. China continued to deny the growing body of evidence pointing to genocide being committed against Uyghur Muslims and an international tribunal was held in the U.K. with testimony from survivors of Xinjiang’s concentration camps. In Canada, a man killed a Muslim family of four in a horrific calculated hit-and-run, leading to Canadian Muslims demanding the government take concrete measures to tackle Islamophobic violence. In France, President Emmanuel Macron’s government took a page from China’s book by implementing legislation aimed at constructing a state-approved Islam, resulting in widespread discrimination targeting Muslim civil society and curtailing the rights of French Muslims, especially women. Similarly, the Austrian government took measures to intimidate and silence Austrian Muslim activists and organizations, even going so far as to publish a map detailing the locations of hundreds of mosques and associations. In the United Kingdom, the ruling Conservative party persisted in evading calls to address institutional Islamophobia within its ranks. State hostility and prejudice towards Muslims was present across the European continent, with rulings aimed at restricting Muslim identity such as halal meat and hijab bans. In India, the country’s growing Hindu nationalist forces retained last year’s theme of conspiracy theories, claiming Indian Muslims were engaging in “love jihad,” “economic jihad,” and even “narcotics jihad.” Additionally, there were large episodes of anti-Muslim violence in various parts of the country such as Tripura, Gurgaon, and Assam, all of which were supported by the rising Hindu nationalist voices. The year was also spent uncovering the role of social media platforms in larger campaigns of violence targeting Muslims as seen in India and Myanmar. In the United States, the country marked twenty years since the deadly September 11th attacks and reckoned with the impacts and consequences of two decades of the War on Terror at home and abroad.
Medscape News

Rapid Viral Clearance Seen With Antibody Therapy in Immunodeficient COVID-19 Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with immunodeficiency-associated antibody disorders and a longstanding SARS-CoV-2 infection improved substantially after receiving compassionate-use casirivimab and imdevimab, an investigational antibody therapy sold under the brand name REGEN-COV and authorized in the U.S. for emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis, a new study shows. The retrospective...
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
NJ.com

Put the ‘united’ back into United States | Letters

Our country is in dire straits today because of racial animosity. Also, some people don’t like others who are not part of the same socio-economic status. Other people don’t like those who came from other countries simply because they feel the recent arrivals don’t belong here. This...
Medscape News

Experts Warn of US Omicron 'Blizzard' in Weeks Ahead

(Reuters) - U.S. health experts on Thursday urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the rising wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other sectors impacting their daily lives. The warning came amid record U.S. COVID-19 cases, while federal officials...
