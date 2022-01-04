First Look at Penn State's NFL Draft Prospects

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

His story: Both Penn State and Ebiketie benefitted from his decision to transfer from Temple. Ebiketie led the Big Ten in tackles for loss and gave the Lions a desperately needed pass rush. In turn, Ebiketie proved that he could play against the best competition and become an NFL prospect.

Scouting report: NFL Draft Bible ranks Ebiketie as the No. 75 overall prospect, highlighting his explosiveness on the edge and his ability to convert "speed to power."

"Arnold Ebiketie is a potential 3-4 outside linebacker who can rush from the outside track with bend and speed and cover the flat with speed and intelligence," NFL Draft Bible writes. "He can win as an edge setter and use his elite ability to track down runners."

Projected round: 3rd.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa

His story: Luketa declared for the draft after playing a strong game in the Outback Bowl and earning the continued praise of head coach James Franklin. Luketa played both linebacker and defensive end this season, and Franklin thinks his better position is the latter.

Scouting report: NFL Draft Bible ranks Luketa as the No. 14 player at inside linebacker, noting that his versatility will be "coveted come draft day."

"The Penn State defender has the range to handle outside runs or chase down ball carriers from the back side," the site writes. "He is a sure tackler at the point of contact with a wide radius thanks to his length and burst. He also has the traits to beat blockers in the box with flexibility and speed or a bench press move. Further, Luketa has the tools to thrive in coverage."

Projected round: 4th-5th

Linebacker Ellis Brooks

His story: Another Outback Bowl opt-out, Brooks nevertheless made money this season with his strong play inside. He led Penn State in tackles for the second consecutive season (100) but made fewer mistakes.

Scouting report: The No. 26 linebacker overall, Brooks projects as a professional starter, according to NFL Draft Bible, but is "far from a perfect product."

"Versatile three-down linebackers can be valuable pieces of an NFL roster," NFL Draft Bible writes. "Ellis Brooks has experience covering tight ends, running backs and slot receivers in man coverage; similarly, his burst and loose hips allow him to handle zone coverage at all three levels of the defense."

Projected round: 5th

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields

His story: A three-year starter, though he was injured for much of 2020, Castro-Fields was fairly consistent in coverage last season. He allowed just one touchdown in 366 coverage snaps, according to Sports Info Solutions, and was flagged for pass interference just twice.

Scouting report: As the No. 17 cornerback in the draft class, Castro-Fields has some climbing to make a move into day two.

Projected round: 6th

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo

His story: The Duke transfer started all 12 games for Penn State, delivering a professional presence on the interior. Though he didn't make a lot of tackles (29), the 6-2, 308-pound Tangelo ate a lot of space and kept linemen off Penn State's linebackers. The Lions could have used his presence against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Scouting report: NFL Draft Bible does not yet have a report on Tangelo.

Projected round: 7th

For much more on the draft, visit NFL Draft Bible.

