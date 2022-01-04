Notable Numbers from Cardinals Win Over Dallas

Here’s how the Seattle Seahawks grade out in their 38-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium:. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson made two egregious errors, as his turnovers deep in Seahawks territory directly led to two Arizona touchdowns. However, Wilson was immaculate otherwise, throwing three inch-perfect touchdown passes and taking a hit on a scramble for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Running back Rashaad Penny had yet another huge day, including the clinching fourth-quarter touchdown run when he burst through for 62 yards — and increased his free-agent cost even further. Add on 8-for-12 on third-down conversions and this is what Seattle envisioned its offense being all season long.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO