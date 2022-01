Unless you happen to speak the right dialect of dog, you’re unlikely to know what’s ailing your canine companion—until you take it to the vet. But a new dog collar is aiming to act as a dog-to-human health translator, of sorts. Created by French electronics company Invoxia, which claims that between 10 to 20 percent of dogs are either at risk or already suffer from difficult to diagnose heart conditions, the Smart Dog Collar debuted at this year’s CES as the first accessory for dogs that allows you to observe their health along with their location. Via the Invoxia GPS app,...

PETS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO