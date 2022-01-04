ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

"I Took It Off Most of the Time 'Cause I Felt Comfortable": Unmasking, Trusted Others, and Lessons Learned From a Coronavirus Disease 2019 Reinfection

 3 days ago

Background: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 reinfection prevalence is unknown. It is essential to understand reinfection symptoms and, importantly, the lived experience. Case Presentation: Case study design is the best method for understanding this contemporary pandemic and rare occurrence of reinfections. A 19-year-old White Non-Hispanic woman presented with...

The Tribune

Other Voices: Hope in the time of coronavirus

Airborne or insect-borne, humanity has struggled with disease throughout history. Shakespeare lived his entire life under the fear of death from the bubonic plague. Yet, it didn’t deter him. He wrote “Macbeth” and “Antony and Cleopatra,” “The Winter’s Tale” and “The Tempest” when London playhouses were mostly closed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

10 Reasons Why a 'Small' Virus Could Cause Big Problems

As a physician first and a mental health clinician second, I hope to provide factual medical information on the Omicron variant to my patients, family members, and friends. I also try to remain curious instead of angry about why some choose not to vaccinate. The most effective way to encourage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists have been trying to learn more about how effective the vaccines and booster doses are against the more contagious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the surge in omicron variant cases has lead to an expansion of booster shots in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. That same day the U.S set a global record for new COVID cases in the pandemic — more than 1 million. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Medscape News

SARS-CoV-2 Variants' Activity in Cells Makes Them More Effective

(Reuters) - Along with spike mutations that help the coronavirus break into cells, mutations that change how the virus behaves inside the cells are a big factor in why some variants have been more transmissible, researchers have discovered. The findings, published in Nature, show that scientists "have to start looking...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medscape News

Can Inflammation Profiling Predict Recovery From Long-COVID?

The study covered in this summary was published in medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer-reviewed. The sequelae of a hospital admission with COVID-19 remain substantial 1 year after discharge across a range of health domains. Patient-perceived health-related quality of life remains reduced at 1 year compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
AZFamily

Phoenix doctors seeing new batch of viruses, infections outside of COVID and flu

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - You likely know people who are sick right now - maybe with COVID - maybe with something else. Valley doctors are seeing an increase in all sorts of viruses and infections that aren't necessarily COVID, even with the Omicron variant on the rise. So how do you know what you're sick with, especially with similar symptoms?
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE

