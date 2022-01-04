A look at Dave Gettleman’s few Giants bright spots

It wasn’t ALL bad.

Though Dave Gettleman’s four-year run as Giants general manager will be remembered more for his misses, he had a few hits along the way. Here is a look at his best moves:

1. Signing 2020 free-agent defensive class: Instead of overpaying at the top of the market, the Giants struck gold in the second tier with 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez. The best of the moves was waiting out safety Logan Ryan’s initial salary ask until the end of training camp, signing him to a bargain one-year deal and making him earn a three-year extension with his play and leadership.

2. Drafting second-rounders Xavier McKinney and Azeez Ojulari: Expected to land with the Cowboys at No. 17 in 2020, McKinney slipped all the way to No. 36. He supplanted Jabrill Peppers as a starter and looks like a burgeoning star with six interceptions in his first 21 career games. Ojulari could’ve been the first pass rusher taken in 2021 if not for injury concerns. He set the Giants’ rookie sack record (eight).

Dave Gettleman had few hits during his tenure as Giants general manager.

3. Signing Graham Gano: The Giants’ best offensive player over the last two years is one of more than a dozen former Panthers that Gettleman signed after his time as their general manager. Gano, whose initial one-year deal became a three-year, $14 million extension, has made 60 of 65 field goals, with just one miss on 49 attempts inside 50 yards. An automatic three points is big for a touchdown-deficient offense.

4. Not overpaying Landon Collins: This decision aged well. Gettleman could’ve re-signed the two-time Pro Bowl safety before the money demands got out of hand, traded him for a fourth-rounder in the 2019 draft or franchise-tagged him. Instead he let Washington overpay on a six-year, $84 million contract and took a delayed third-round compensatory pick in the 2020 draft. Collins hasn’t been anywhere near the same playmaker.

5. Trade with the Bears: Others in Gettleman’s position during the 2021 draft would’ve acted out of self-preservation. The company man acted in the best interest of the franchise when he traded down for an extra first-round pick in 2022, knowing there was a chance he might not be the one making it. He picked the right trade partner, too, because the lowly Bears likely will be sending a top-10 pick to the Giants.