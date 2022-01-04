ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian prime minister escapes weekend assassination attempt

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt. REUTERS

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence, his office said.

Henry was targeted by “bandits and terrorists” who opened fire at a church in the northern city of Gonaives, the office said in a Monday statement.

One person was killed and two people were injured in the mayhem that may be gang-related, local media reported.

Before Saturday’s shooting, a local gang boss made threats to the prime minister through media reports.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspected shooters, Henry’s office said.

Henry’s administration has faced increased challenges to its legitimacy. He was sworn as prime minister less than two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July.

Since Moise’s killing, a security breakdown in the country has reportedly allowed gangs to exert more power over Port-au-Prince and its suburbs, where nearly half of the country lives.

With Post wires

