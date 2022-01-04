Technical Outlook and Review

The sentiment remained unchanged and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the currency pair continued to trade close to the support zone at 1.1359. If the bears gain enough momentum and manage to breach the mentioned zone, then a test of the next target at 1.1236 would be the most probable scenario and would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. However, if the bearish pressure fades and the bulls prevail, then they will most likely test the resistance zone at 1.1359. А successful violation of the aforementioned level could easily lead to a rally towards the levels from November 2021 – more specifically, the zone at around 1.1440. Event-wise, today volatility can be expected to pick up after the announcement of the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (13:15 GMT) and the release of the FOMC meeting minutes (20:00 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO