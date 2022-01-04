Technical Outlook and Review

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleXAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4, prices are consolidating in a parallel channel and on bullish momentum. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1797.975 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 1814.305 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement. RSI are at levels...

actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8330; (P) 0.8351; (R1) 0.8368;. No change in EUR/GBP’s outlook as further decline is expected as long as 0.8417 resistance holds. Current fall is part of the larger down trend from 0.9499. Further decline would be seen to 0.8276 key long term support. On the upside, above 0.8417 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3520; (P) 1.3559; (R1) 1.3596; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is still expected as long as 1.3430 support holds. We’re seeing corrective fall from 1.4248 as complete with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. . Sustained break of 1.3570 resistance will further affirm this bullish case and target 1.3833 resistance next. However, break of 1.3375 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3158 low again.
actionforex.com

USDJPY Looks Overbought after Sharp Ascent; Bullish Overall

USDJPY resumed its broad positive trend after the bulls drove aggressively to a five-year high of 116.33 on Tuesday, marking seven consecutive days of gains. Despite the fast ascent, the pair could not close above the 116.11 limitation taken from late 2016 and start of 2017, with the price sliding back to the negative territory during the early trading hours today.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The sentiment remained unchanged and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the currency pair continued to trade close to the support zone at 1.1359. If the bears gain enough momentum and manage to breach the mentioned zone, then a test of the next target at 1.1236 would be the most probable scenario and would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. However, if the bearish pressure fades and the bulls prevail, then they will most likely test the resistance zone at 1.1359. А successful violation of the aforementioned level could easily lead to a rally towards the levels from November 2021 – more specifically, the zone at around 1.1440. Event-wise, today volatility can be expected to pick up after the announcement of the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (13:15 GMT) and the release of the FOMC meeting minutes (20:00 GMT).
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Remains in a Tight Range around 0.6800

NZDUSD is moving sideways in a tight range with the upper boundary the 0.6857 resistance and lower boundary the 13-month low of 0.6700. The price is still developing within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the technical indicators are confirming the weak momentum. The RSI is moving near the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is standing above its trigger line in the negative region.
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.25; (P) 144.32; (R1) 145.15; …. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is mildly on the upside for 148.42 resistance. Pull back from there could have completed at 142.16 already. Break of 148.42 will resume the larger rise from 122.36. Still, such rally is seen as a corrective move. Hence, we’d expect strong resistance from 150.43 long term fibonacci level to limit upside. Break of 142.16 should confirm short term topping and bring decline to 55 day EMA (now at 140.33) and below.
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Forecast for 2022

The yellow metal recorded a yearly decline amid the strengthening of the US dollar and the normalization of monetary policy. While gold prices had a strong quarter, they were not able to erase the losses of 2021. The question now becomes: Will 2022 be a repeat of 2021?. The price...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish

EUR/USD has dropped below key support area early Wednesday. Technical outlook points to additional losses in the near term. Sellers could move to the sidelines if the pair reclaims 1.1300 and holds there. EUR/USD has come under modest bearish pressure early Wednesday and dropped below 1.1300 for the first time...
actionforex.com

USDCAD Finds Support at 1.2700 but Mood Still Gloomy

USDCAD is facing difficulties in extending Monday’s swift bullish correction, which helped the pair survive a trend deterioration below the previous low of 1.2606 in the short-term window. Despite the flash pickup to 1.2812 yesterday, the price flipped back to maintain its weekly neutral trajectory within the 1.2700 –...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Traders May Want to Look to Other Euro Pairs

Data released earlier showed that factory orders for Germany were 3.5% MoM vs 2.1% MoM expected and a higher revised October print to -5.8% MoM. Euro Zone PPI for November was 23.7% YoY vs 22.9% YoY expected and 21.9% YoY in October. Germany’s preliminary Harmonized CPI for December was 5.7% YoY vs 5.7% YoY expected and 6.0% YoY in November. Strong manufacturing data and volatile inflation data should point to a volatile EUR/USD. In addition, the US Fed is pointing towards hiking rates sooner rather than later, while the ECB is pointing towards bond buying through September. One would think this would also cause more movement in the pair.
actionforex.com

USDCHF Powers Back, Crossing above its 50- and 200-SMA

USDCHF powered back from its late December low, halting a five session losing streak and crossing above the 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The cautiously bullish outlook for the pair is maintained despite failing to mark yet another successive higher low in December. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7201; (P) 0.7237; (R1) 0.7257;. AUD/USD drops sharply today but stays above 0.7081. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will indicate that corrective rebound from 0.6992 has completed with three waves up to 0.7277, after hitting 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.6991/2 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 0.8006. ON the upside, through, break of 0.7277 will turn bias to the upside to resume the rebound.
actionforex.com

Johnson Stays the Course with Plan B; EUR/GBP Looks Sick

Despite over 200,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the UK yesterday, PM Boris Johnson said that there is a good chance there won’t be a need to increase restrictions or force lockdowns. Johnson said that the measures created under Plan B should be enough to carry the UK through the Omicron variant wave of the coronavirus, which includes working from home, wearing masks and using vaccine cards. However, Johnson did warn that it may take a while to get past this phase and that the UK is not out of the woods yet. He also noted that the booster program is helping to keep things from getting worse. With less restrictions and no lockdowns, the Great British Pound is on fire, primarily vs the Euro!
InvestorPlace

A Tight Technical Leash On Shiba Inu?

If you want a friend, get a dog. But if you want a speculative investment that won’t bite back, think twice before buying meme-crypto Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). And if better judgment doesn’t prevail, don’t stray from the SHIB coin price chart. In a crypto market numbering in...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
actionforex.com

Ethereum in free fall, bitcoin following closely

Ethereum is in free fall this week, apparently weighed by hawkish FOMC minutes. ETH/USD even accelerates downwards after taking out 3439 spike low. The decline from 4863.75 is seen as reversing the whole move from 1715.62 to 4863.75. Further fall is expected as long as 3581.55 support turned resistance holds.
