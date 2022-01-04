ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns, Mayfield embarrassed on Monday Night Football with listless offensive performance

By Jake Trotter
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns are going out with a whimper. One day after being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Browns put up a listless performance offensively in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland’s offense was already struggling entering Heinz Field. On Monday Night Football, it was a...

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
The Spun

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.
The Spun

Legendary NFL Team Broadcaster Announces His Retirement

This upcoming Sunday will be the final time Doug Dieken calls a game for the Cleveland Browns. It was just announced that he’s retiring after 50 years of experience as a player, radio color analyst and team ambassador. Dieken joined the Browns in 1971 as a sixth-round pick out...
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
brownsnation.com

Browns Make A Decision On Baker Mayfield’s Status

In an unsurprising move, the Cleveland Browns have decided to shut down quarterback Baker Mayfield for the rest of the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mayfield won’t play during the Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. This comes one day after Mayfield’s horrendous outing against the...
Latest Nick Chubb injury update will worry Browns fans

There is now a growing possibility that the Cleveland Browns may be without running back Nick Chubb for their upcoming regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chubb came away from the Browns’ Week 17 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a rib injury. Following the result, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted Chubb was “banged up” early in the game and “needed some rest.” The fourth-year running back finished the first half with a mere four carries, although he went on to tally for 58 rushing yards in the contest.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Baker Mayfield has issues with Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns were a mess on offense for most of the season, and that has apparently contributed to growing frustration behind the scenes. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been frustrated with head coach Kevin Stefanski for much of the season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Mayfield’s issues reportedly have to do with Stefanski’s playcalling, and a feeling that the head coach failed to play to the quarterback’s strengths.
