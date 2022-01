Decentraland is a virtual reality platform developed on the Ethereum Blockchain system. The project allows you to create a token-based economy for owning land in the virtual world. You can freely create and build anything you want when you own a piece of land there. Plus, you can go to casinos, attend seminars, watch country music, shop with friends, visit resorts, drive your dream car, start a business and much more all these things. you can imagine. To put it simply, Decentraland is an ecosystem that you need to pay to have fun in.

