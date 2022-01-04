Editorial: Blocking news coverage would subvert freedom

Fifty years ago, the Nixon administration took the New York Times to court to stop the publication of the Pentagon Papers — a classified, multivolume report about the role of the United States in Indochina, a history that led to the Vietnam War.

The Times and the Washington Post possessed tens of thousands of pages of classified documents that painted a clear-eyed picture of the war in southeast Asia as futile and unwinnable.

As anti-war protests mounted, the Nixon White House feared unfettered access to documents that contradicted the administration’s portrayal of the war would aggravate national discontent.

The Nixon administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to sanction prior restraint against the New York Times in the name of national security. Fortunately, the Nixon administration did not prevail. The high court handed down a landmark decision in favor of the New York Times and, by extension, the American media and people.

The Supreme Court rejected the principle of prior restraint as an unconstitutional affront to the First Amendment that undermined the media’s ability to hold the government and powerful institutions accountable.

The court agreed with the Times that the right of American citizens to know what the government was doing in southeast Asia superseded the Nixon administration’s right to conceal it.

Project Veritas is a conservative group that mounts undercover sting operations against liberal groups and media companies it identifies as liberal or progressive. It has been the target of critical investigative reporting by the New York Times.

James O’Keefe, the group’s founder, was already suing the Times for defamation when documents prepared by Benjamin Barr, a lawyer for Project Veritas, were obtained by the newspaper. The internal documents are presumed to be embarrassing and possibly damaging to Project Veritas and Mr. O’Keefe. Mr. O’Keefe doesn’t want the information published and has used the discredited Nixon playbook to stop it.

Alarmingly, Mr. O’Keefe persuaded Judge Charles Wood of the state Supreme Court in Westchester County, New York, to ignore First Amendment precedent and stop the Times from publishing the documents. Project Veritas argued publishing them violated the sanctity of attorney-client privilege.

Two weeks ago, Judge Wood ordered the Times not to publish the disputed material. Judge Wood also ordered the Times to destroy or return the material along with all existing copies.

This is a brazen attempt to hobble the ability of the press to gather information declared off-limits by institutions and the government. If successful, the case would, in effect, reverse the judgment against the Nixon White House a half century ago.

The Times appealed Judge Wood’s unconstitutional order and obtained some relief from the Appellate Division of New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Times no longer has to return or destroy the disputed material but still can’t publish it, at least not yet. A hearing on Jan. 14 before the appellate division will consider arguments concerning the Times’ right to publish the documents it obtained legally.

The Times wants Judge Wood’s stay against publishing the material about Project Veritas vacated immediately. If not, provocateurs like Mr. O’Keefe will have the ability to dictate how they are covered.

This dangerous infringement on the First Amendment would undermine freedoms for all Americans and make the search for truth even more difficult.