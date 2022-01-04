ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CONFER: It’s time to recertify your pistol permit

By Commentary
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my fellow handgun owners and I applied for pistol permits we did so with the understanding that they were lifetime permits, revocable only by our moving out of state or committing a crime. Then along came the NY SAFE Act in 2013 which changed the whole landscape of...

www.niagara-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California panel eyes changes to ‘three strikes’ law in 2022

For more than a year, a seven-person California commission has been quietly spearheading a massive effort to overhaul the thicket of criminal laws that make up the state penal code. Its ideas for 2022 are ambitious, including an eventual end to the state’s controversial “three strikes” law and changes to lifetime prison sentences without the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certify#Second Amendment#Ny Safe Act#Guns#The New York State Police
CBS Sacramento

Bill Would Amend California Prop. 47, Lowering Felony Threshold; GOP Lawmakers Push For Full Repeal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill has been introduced that would change California’s Prop. 47 and lower the amount suspects can steal before facing a felony. Assemblymember Rudy Salas, (D-Bakersfield) is behind the bill. He introduced it on the same day that two Republican state lawmakers, Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher, unveiled their bill that aims to fully repeal Prop. 47. “Enough is enough, we need to fight back against the criminals who are stealing from our communities,” Salas said in a statement about the bill’s introduction on Tuesday. California voters approved Prop. 47 back in 2014. It was billed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Niagara Gazette

Niagara County hosting KN95 mask giveaway on Thursday

Niagara County will distribute KN95 masks to local businesses free of charge on Thursday, drive-through style, at the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Ext., Lockport, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The county Department of Emergency Services and Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce teamed up...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to retire

North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general won’t seek reelection next year. Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem notified his staff and told reporters Dec. 17 that he plans to retire from the job. "I have had over the years many, many difficult decisions, but none really as difficult as this...
BISMARCK, ND
Niagara Gazette

County secures shared-services savings match

Niagara County is one of eight upstate counties sharing in a $2.7 million "match" from New York State via the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative in 2021-2022. Niagara County will receive $392,000, which equals 95% of the sum saved through consolidations of local public services, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced on Tuesday.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Fox11online.com

Judge hears arguments on validity of Gableman's election subpoenas

(WLUK) -- Arguments were heard in Dane County court Thursday on whether subpoenas for information on the November 2020 election are legal. A judge's decision could impact whether Green Bay's mayor and others will have to participate in private interviews. It's been nearly two months since former state Supreme Court...
DANE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Niagara Gazette

Counties find state mask mandate hard to enforce

Local counties wanting to uphold Gov. Kathy Hochul’s indoor mask mandate for businesses are finding it hard to do so, and county leaders say enforcing that mandate is impossible with such small public health departments. The state has now put the responsibility of enforcing this mandate on county public...
EDUCATION
Niagara Gazette

New law expected to spark interest in birth centers

ALBANY — A newly-signed state law makes it much easier to open midwife-staffed birth centers by clearing away bureaucratic obstacles for them to become certified in New York. The restrictions had left women without the option of choosing a birthing center facility even though across the country they have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newingtonct.gov

New On-line Pistol Permit Process

Due to the large increase in local pistol permit applications, the Newington Police Department has partnered with Permitium LLC to now offer an on-line option to process Connecticut Pistol Permit Applications and payment process. Effective immediately, Newington residents wanting to apply for a Connecticut Pistol Permit may now do so on-line by going to a pistol permit link on the Newington Police Department web page. Once the on-line application is completed, applicants will have the ability to schedule an appointment for fingerprinting and make their payment via credit/debit card. Photo identification and proof of residency must be presented at the time of fingerprinting. Once the applicant background check has been completed, the application will be forwarded to the Chief’s Office for review. Applicants will be notified on-line or by telephone or text on the status of their application. The new pistol permit process allows applications to be submitted anytime day or night, schedule fingerprints on-line, and will make the process easier for police department personnel to manage. The police department is aware that some residents may not have access to a computer nor able to apply on line, the department will continue to offer the conventional hand-written paper applications process and money order payment for anyone who do not choose to use the on-line process.
NEWINGTON, CT
Niagara Gazette

Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

ALBANY — Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor. Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Niagara Gazette

Guard troops to train as EMTs for COVID surge

ALBANY — With the state gripped by a "shocking" COVID-19 surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday dozens of National Guard troops will soon be certified as emergency medical technicians so they can plug staffing gaps at nursing homes and other health facilities. About 80 National Guard soldiers began training...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy