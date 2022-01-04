How hard is your coat working?

After a year dominated by loungewear, followed by the anticipated return of occasion wear, the hype surrounded streetwear subsided in recent seasons. The death of Virgil Abloh, however, shifted the spotlight back, revealing streetwear’s ongoing influence in fashion.
In a new reported, Edited examines what’s next for the category, particularly how it’s evolving away from its basics roots and into a category that blends tailoring, nostalgia and outdoor references.
Though already present in fashion, preppy and gorpcore are two overarching themes that will influence streetwear trends in the new year—and both offer retailers a variety of ways to incorporate them into their...
