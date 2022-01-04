ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Roethlisberger, Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix

By WILL GRAVES
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJ6JP_0dc6ElP400
Browns Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger looked for the last time into the Heinz Field stands peppered with No. 7 jerseys bearing his name and tried to soak in a moment as inevitable as it was unimaginable for most of his career.

This is the end for the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

And rather than fight it, the player defined by his ability to fend off defenders with his left arm and make game-changing throws with his right embraced it.

Roethlisberger did a victory lap following a 26-14 win over Cleveland on Monday night that kept his team's faint playoff hopes alive. He hugged team president Art Rooney II. He unsuccessfully fought back tears. Then he grabbed the hand of his wife Ashley and their three children and walked into the tunnel and out of sight.

His on-field performance — 24 of 46 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and a pick — was remarkable only for its inefficiency. He became the first QB since at least 1950 to win a game with more than 40 attempts for fewer than 150 yards, according to STATS.

But the numbers — as has often been the case during an 18-year career that includes two Super Bowl victories — were beside the point.

Roethlisberger played. The Steelers won. And so it goes.

Pittsburgh (8-7-1) will finish at .500 or better for the 18th straight season, or every year since the Steelers selected Big Ben with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft.

“That’s been the story of my career,” he said. "Not always pretty, but we find a way.”

The Steelers need a win over Baltimore next week and a loss by Indianapolis to lowly Jacksonville to make the postseason for the 12th time with Roethlisberger, a possibility he admits is slim.

Still, it exists, and that's thanks in large part to rookie Najee Harris, who ran for a career-best 188 yards and a touchdown, and linebacker T.J. Watt, who sacked Baker Mayfield four times to give him 21 1/2 on the season, one short of the NFL record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001.

Yet the night belonged to Roethlisberger. The “Let's Go Ben!” chants started immediately after he was introduced, replaced by “Thank You Ben!” after the 39-year-old took a knee in the final seconds to seal his 26th win over the team that bypassed the Ohio native in the draft nearly two decades ago.

“This is home, you know?" Roethlisberger said. “And I just, I know I was born in Ohio, but I live here and I’ll always be here.”

The only people more eager for Roethlisberger to retire than his family might be the Browns. Cleveland (7-9) — which was eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday — fell to 3-26-1 when facing Roethlisberger.

The Browns inexplicably put the game on Mayfield's tattered shoulders rather than feeding running back Nick Chubb against the NFL's worst rush defense. Chubb ran 12 times for 58 yards while Mayfield threw 37 passes, completing just 16, for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

“If anyone questions how much I want it, turn on this tape," Mayfield said. "I kept swinging. That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve always been.”

Mayfield plans to have surgery on his ailing left shoulder soon, though his erratic season made his long-term outlook murky for a team where instability at the position has been the norm for decades.

Things are different in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger was 22 when he took over for an injured Tommy Maddox in Week 2 of his rookie season. He never let go, leading the franchise to an era of success that nearly rivaled the Super Steelers of the 1970s.

Roethlisberger finally admitted this week that “all signs” were pointing to his 18th season being his last. His tank might be running low, but it's not empty, and he showed flashes — briefly, anyway — of his “Ben being Ben” prime.

A shoulder fake here. A step up in the pocket there. The feet don't move as fast as they used to. His arm doesn't deliver with the precision of the past. The field-stretching heaves have been largely replaced by dinks and dunks designed in part to protect him behind an offensive line that isn't nearly as talented as the groups he led to the postseason with regularity.

Yet if there's been one constant during Roethlisberger's career, it's been his mastery of the Browns.

Roethlisberger's last win over Cleveland provided a small measure of revenge less than a year after he threw four interceptions in a first-round home playoff loss to the Browns last January.

That night was supposed to be the launching point for Cleveland heading into 2021. But injuries and inconsistent play from Mayfield among others will force the Browns to watch the playoffs from home for the 18th time in the last 19 years.

Not so for Pittsburgh, which heads into the finale of the NFL's first 17-game season with something to play for.

“We've got another game,” Roethlisberger said. “We've got to keep fighting.”

Same as it ever was.

INJURIES

Browns: Lost CB Greedy Williams in the first half to a shoulder injury and LB Sione Takitaki to a shoulder injury in the second half. CB Denzel Ward exited in the third quarter with a groin issue, further depleting a secondary already missing starting safeties Ronnie Harrison and John Johnson.

UP NEXT

Cleveland: Wraps up the season at home on Sunday against AFC North champion Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh: Looks to sweep Baltimore for the second straight season on Sunday while watching the score in Jacksonville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger, Family Release Tuesday Night Message

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger looked on at Heinz Field on Monday night following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to kickoff, it was reported that it would most likely be the final home game of his NFL career. Roethlisberger certainly enjoyed Monday night’s win over his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Telling Comment About Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

With Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement from the NFL imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their search for the team’s next franchise quarterback. And it’s quite possible that Big Ben’s successor could already be on the roster. In 2018, the Steelers organization selected backup QB Mason Rudolph with...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.
NFL
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Tommy Maddox
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY

Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger. “Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. “Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Browns#Michael Strahan#American Football#Ap
Sporting News

Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts on retirement, Ben Roethlisberger's likely home farewell with Steelers

Despite the fact that he is still playing at an MVP level, Aaron Rodgers can't guarantee that he will want to start at quarterback for an NFL team next season. Just last week, the Packers star told ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde that he wouldn't rule out retirement after completing the 2021 campaign, as there will be "a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason" before making a final decision. The 38-year-old elaborated on the possibility of walking away from the league during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

For 18 seasons, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been the Ravens’ most constant rival: ‘He’s like the Terminator’

On his first visit, they treated him like the neophyte he was. They picked him off twice and sacked him two others in a 30-13 thrashing. The Ravens, led by a prime Ray Lewis and a rapidly ascending Ed Reed, would finish that season with the league’s sixth best defense. Ben Roethlisberger was a 22-year-old rookie who relieved starter Tommy Maddox in the third quarter. Despite the lumps he took ...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy