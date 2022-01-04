2 men shot in Macon identified, in stable condition

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is in critical condition and her daughter is dead after a double shooting in Vidalia Thursday. According to the GBI, Vidalia Police officers were called to a home on E. 5th Street for a domestic dispute just before 1 p.m. A second 911 call came in as they were on their way to the scene about a shooting at the same address.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO