2 men shot in Macon identified, in stable condition
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two people were shot near Adams Avenue and Aline Street Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County...www.13wmaz.com
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two people were shot near Adams Avenue and Aline Street Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County...www.13wmaz.com
I live in Bonaire and my family extended family (aunts,uncles,cousins,there friends) were all from Macon and scattered to Warner Robins,or Jones county,Byron . I just turned 50 but Macon has always had certain areas you just don’t go in if you have sense. Over the last 13/15 years hell even 20 years Macon has turned into killing grounds and it crazy.
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 3