NEW BUFFALO — Members of the New Buffalo Business Association (NBBA) looked ahead to 2022 during a Dec. 14 Annual Holiday Meeting at the New Buffalo Art Gallery. Board President Audrey Tuszynski said the NBBA has printed and distributed maps showing member locations for the last two summers (with another planned for 2022), offers a variety of member benefits, and partnered with Criterion Production to stage the 2021 Harvest & Wine Festival in October.

NEW BUFFALO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO