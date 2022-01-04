ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

H.S. Girls Basketball: Wyoming Valley West edges Berwick in WVC opener for both teams

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Wyoming Valley West held off Berwick in the second half to post a 54-53 victory Monday night in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball opener for both teams.

Claudia Siegfried scored 19 points and Trinity Johnson added 17 for Valley West.

Gabby Starr led Berwick with 16 points followed by Rachel Whitenight with 14.

Wilkes-Barre Area 51, Tunkhannock 20

The Wolfpack held Tunkhannock to four points in the first half as they opened their WVC Division 1 season with a win.

Danayjha Moore led WBA with 11 points followed by Mackenzie Evans with 10 and Gloria Adjayi with eight.

Hailey Long had six for Tunkhannock.

Holy Redeemer 48, Wyoming Seminary 20

Aubrey Curley led all scorers with 16 points as the Royals opened their WVC Division 2 season with a road win. Jillian DelBalso added 11.

Lexi Litchenstein paced Seminary with 12.

Hazleton Area 45, Crestwood 31

Hazleton Area rallied from a six-point deficit at halftime to defeat visiting Crestwood. The Cougars flipped the momentum by outscoring the Comets 20-5 in the third quarter.

Taylor Kilker scored 16 points and Lacie Kringe added 13 for Hazleton Area.

Grace Pasternick scored 10 for Crestwood.

Lake-Lehman 51, Hanover Area 15

The Black Knights opened Division 2 play with a win at Hanover Area.

Hanover Area did not send in a box score.

Northwest 42, Wyalusing 32

Charleigh Miner scored 22 points to pace Northwest past host Wyalusing.

Morgan Hermanofski scored seven points, including five in the first quarter as the Rangers took a 14-4 lead.

Postponements

Pittston Area at Dallas was postponed and not reschedule.

Wyoming Area at MMI Prep was moved to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wyoming Area. The boys teams will play at 7:30 p.m. There will be no junior varsity games.

Wyoming Valley West 54, Berwick 53

WVW (54) — Trinity Johnson 6 5-6 17, Gabby Marsola 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Perluke 2 3-11 7, Haylie Oliphant 1 1-2 3, Claudia Siegfried 6 5-5 19, Brandy Varner 3 0-2 6, Annabelle Wojciechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-26 54.

BERWICK (53) — Sarina DeFinnis 4 0-0 9, Rae Ann Andreas 3 0-0 6, Carly Ochs 0 0-0 0, Rachel Whitenight 5 1-3 14, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Lybbi Switzer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 5 4-6 16, Sadie Zehner 2 0-0 6, Abby Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-11 53

Wyoming Valley West`17`15`11`11 — 54

Berwick`10`19`15`9 — 53

Three-point goals — WVW 2 (Siegfried 2). BER 8 (DeFinnis, Whitenight 3, Starr 2, Zehner 2)

Wilkes-Barre Area 51, Tunkhannock 20

WBA (51) — Natalia Credle 1 0-0 2, Danayjha Moore 5 0-0 11, Mackenzie Evans 4 0-0 10, Mahogany Robinson 0 2-2 2, Zuyleka Loja 0 0-0 0, Reagan Holden 1 0-0 2, Eternity Aiken 3 0-0 6, D.Thornton 0 0-0 0, Jersuly Nazario 0 0-0 0, Shelby Ardo Boyko 2 0-0 4, Emma Krawczeniuk 2 0-2 4, Gloria Adjayi 3 2-4 8, Ceandra Chandler 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 51.

TUNKHANNOCK (20) — Erin VanNess 1 0-0 2, Lexi Corby 0 2-2 2, Brianna Hubert 1 0-0 2, Maci Iddings 0 0-0 0, Anna Williams 0 1-4 1, Sable Stephens 0 1-4 1, Alaina Ritz 0 2-2 2, Hailey Long 2 0-0 6, Maddie Swenson 1 0-0 2, Laurianna Alston 0 2-2 2. Totals 5 8-14 20.

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`11`20`10 — 51

Tunkhannock`1`3`7`9 — 20

Three-point goals — WBA 3 (Moore, Evans 2). TUN 2 (Long 2).

Holy Redeemer 48, Wyoming Seminary 20

HOLY REDEEMER (48) — Katie Quinn 1 0-0 3, Megan Albrecht 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Curley 6 3-3 16, Lucie Racicky 0 0-0 0, Aleia Atherton 0 1-2 1, Angie Corridoni 0 0-0 0, Mia Ashton 3 0-0 6, Jillian DelBalso 4 3-7 11, Paige Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Julia Desciak 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kroptavich 3 2-2 9, Merrisa Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-14 48.

WYOMING SEMINARY (20) — Cassidy Skoranski 0 0-0 0, Lexi Litchenstein 4 4-4 12, Avery Luksic 1 0-0 2, Clare Griffin 1 0-0 2, Teagan Jackett 1 0-0 2, Margaret Ganter 1 0-0 2, Hayley Smeraldi 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-4 20.

Holy Redeemer`16`7`14`12 — 48

Wyoming Seminary`0`12`4`4 — 20

Three-point goals — HR 3 (Quinn, Curley, B.Kroptavich)

Hazleton Area 45, Crestwood 31

CRESTWOOD (31) — Camryn Collins 0 2-2 2, Katelyn Bozinko 1 0-0 2, Isabella Caporuscio 2 0-0 4, Julia Glowacki 2 0-0 6, Candence Hiller 2 2-2 7, Grace Pasternick 3 4-4 10. Totals 10 6-8 31.

HAZLETON AREA (45) — Kyli Kilker 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 5 3-7 13, Kaci Kilker 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kilker 6 0-0 16, Sophia Shults 4 0-3 8, Brianna Kennedy 3 1-2 8. Totals 18 4-12 45.

Crestwood`7`11`5`8 — 31

Hazleton Area`4`8`20`13 —45

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Glowacki 2, Hiller). HA 5 (T.Kilker 4, Kennedy).

Northwest 42, Wyalusing 32

NORTHWEST (42) — Kaelyn Crawford 1 2-4 5, Morgan Hermanofski 2 2-5 7, Charleigh Miner 5 10-10 22, Elizabeth James 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Slusarczyk 0 0-0 0, Angelina DiPino 1 1-2 3, Jordin Bowman 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 15 21 42.

WYALUSING (32) — Layla Botts 0 1-2 1, Marissa Johnson 0 2-4 2, Elana Jennings 0 0-0 0, Rachel Wilson 0 0-0 0, Laci Norton 4 1-2 9, Bryan Ziokowski 4 1-2 12, Olica Lerchilter 3 0-0 6, Olivia Spencer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-10 32.

Northwest`14`7`10`11 — 42

Wyalusing`4`12`9`7 — 32

Three-point goals — NWT 5 (Crawford, Hermanofski, Miner 2, James). WYA 3 (Ziokowski 3).

Comments / 0

