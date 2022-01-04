ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Norman: Harry Potter and the Veil of Invisibility

By Tony Norman
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps if I were more invested in the “Harry Potter” universe, the shunning of author J.K. Rowling to the point of excluding her from a celebration of films based on her work would make more sense to me. Yes, I know Ms. Rowling is now perceived as...

Tony Norman
Rodney King
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
People

Harry Potter: Where Is the Cast 20 Years Later?

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Harry Potter first hit the silver screen. The franchise, which is based on the book series of the same name and spans eight films, has captivated audiences over the years, thanks to its magical storylines and talented cast. Now, fans are...
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion’s Most Shocking Reveal: Emma Watson Almost Quit Playing Hermione Midway Through the Film Series

It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the series almost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” in which the bulk of the cast reunited in order to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the film series. “When I started, one thing that [the producer] and the studio spoke to me about was Emma is not sure she wants to come back and do...
The Independent

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort in reunion trailer

The trailer for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it teases some special treats for fans.Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode that will air on New Year’s Day 2022.The trailer reveals that a large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.Hinting at the reveal of previously unknown details, the trailer reveals one nugget of information shared by Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort.Fiennes first appeared in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and...
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary: Emma Watson Addresses Emma Roberts Photo Mix Up – Update

UPDATED, January 5: Emma Watson was tickled to hear a photo of young Emma Roberts was accidentally labeled as her in the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. She shared the photo of Roberts with a cheeky statement via Instagram on Wednesday. “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts 😂 #emmasistersforever,” she captioned the image of Roberts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) MONDAY: HBO Max has released a magically updated version of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts after the original drop was found to have editing errors. A photo of a...
Variety

Tap Into Your ‘Harry Potter’ Nostalgia With This Whimsical Wizarding Merch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Feeling nostalgic after the “Harry Potter” reunion last week? You aren’t alone. The HBO special, which dropped last week in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, brought back some of the most beloved Hogwarts alumni, including Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint), who reminisced about their life-changing roles on screen. The reunion served as a reminder of the lasting impact the...
Us Weekly

Jon Stewart Clarifies His Comments About J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ Being ‘Anti-Semitic’: ‘Get a F–king Grip’

Shutting down drama. Jon Stewart cleared the air after his comments about the potentially anti-Semitic imagery in J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series made headlines. The former Daily Show host, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 5, in an attempt to further explain his thoughts about the beloved fantasy novels and their author, 56, whose personal opinions have become a hot topic in recent years.
