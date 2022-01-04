ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Candlelight Vigil Held For 3 Victims Of Homewood New Year’s Eve Shooting

By Pam Surano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfdzQ_0dc6BB0500

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly 100 people holding candles walked the streets in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood for a vigil.

Three people, including a child, were shot to death in the community on New Year’s Eve.

The families of the victims expressed raw emotions of anger and outrage at the senseless violence that took young lives filled with promise.

“For everyone not to be up in arms and sick and tired of this, it’s extremely alarming and upsetting,” said Mubarik Ismeali, president of Homewood Community Sports.

A large crowd filled with heartbreak lined Gerrit Street in Homewood on Monday to honor 28-year-old Nandi Fitzgerald, 28-year-old Tatiana Hill and 13-year-old Denzel Nolan Jr.

The young teen was a long-time participant in community youth sports and was loved by his family and coaches.

“This is a kid who started with our organization when he was 4 or 5 years old, a kid who was first up on the field and the last one to leave, was known by the community. It’s a tragedy,” Ismeali said.

Family, friends and the community marched several blocks to the Homewood football field.

“I felt like I lost one of my own kids,” one of the boy’s coaches said. “I’m a man. It takes a lot to make me cry. I cried, I was hurt, I’m still hurt.”

Nolan and his young mother were among the three killed in the tragic killings.

“What they did to mine, nobody deserves all that,” the boy’s grandmother said. “I’m going to have some sleepless nights. I think I’m going to leave Homewood because I’m going to miss everybody.”

In the words of one of the coaches, no child should ever be buried, and every single person in a community must get involved to create a safe environment.

Allegheny County police and homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Balloons Released In Vigil To Remember Amariey Lej

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Balloons were released into the skies of Wilkinsburg on Wednesday night in memory of a transgender woman killed on New Year’s Day. Police found Amariey Lej’s body near Wood and Susquehanna streets on Saturday. Friends and family say Lej recently made the decision to transition and embrace who he always knew herself to be. Police are still searching for the killer.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters Brave Bitter Temperatures To Fight Beechview House Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital following an early morning fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. along Sebring Avenue. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burn injuries. A 50-year-old man is being treated for burns as well. A police officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. It’s unclear what started the fire. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Derry Borough Police K-9 Dies Just Before 14th Birthday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Derry Borough Police Department is in mourning. (Photo Credit: Derry Borough Police/Facebook) The department announced the death of K-9 Blade on Wednesday. Police say Blade died on Dec. 30, just shy of his 14th birthday. “Chief Glick was with him as he crossed over and wanted everyone to know that Blade was a awesome partner and served his community as well as surrounding communities in Westmoreland county. K-9 officer Blade will be missed,” a post on Facebook said.
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police: Juvenile In Stable Condition After Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a juvenile is in stable condition after a shooting. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on the 5500 block of Penn Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers found the juvenile male with a “graze-type wound” to the head. Officials said he was conscious and talking to the police but could not give details about where the shooting happened. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no suspects or arrests at this time. Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Man Accused Of Attempting To Abduct 9-Year-Old Child At Bus Stop

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of attempted child abduction in Allegheny County has been arrested and charged, authorities said. The Allegheny County Police Department said 40-year-old William Goring, of Coraopolis, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. County police said on Thursday that law enforcement was called to Coraopolis for reports of an attempted child abduction at the intersection of School and McCabe streets. Police say a 9-year-old girl from Cornell Elementary School was standing at her bus stop when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair, and walked her away from the bus stop. The child fought with the man and broke free as the school bus arrived, law enforcement said. Allegheny County police identified the suspect as Goring, who is a stranger to the 9-year-old girl. He now awaits his arraignment.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family, Community Look For Justice In Transgender Woman’s Shooting Death

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A family and community are grieving the loss of their loved ones and hoping for answers. On New Year’s morning, police found Amariey Lej shot to death in Wilkinsburg. “She was the presence in the room,” said Amariey’s cousin Erin Perry. “Just by stature, she was a tall person, 6-foot-2, maybe.” But it wasn’t Amariey’s height that captured everyone’s attention. Perry says it was her positive spirit. (Photo: Provided) “Just a very vibrant light and a very joyful life,” said Perry. “Always ready to create, always ready to dance, always ready to make up a dance.” Whether she was dancing with the...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect In Custody After Shooting Outside Of North Versailles Municipal Building

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday night in North Versailles. Just after 8:00 p.m., North Versailles Police were notified of a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the municipal building on Greensburg Pike. Witnesses told police a black SUV had fled the scene. The SUV was then stopped in the area of Wall Avenue near the Patton Street Bridge. Inside was a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the leg, as well as another adult and three children. Along with the 31-year-old man, a six-year-old girl had been grazed by a bullet and was treated by paramedics at the scene. The man shot in the legs was taken to the hospital to be treated for those wounds, the other occupants were not injured. North Versailles Police requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives and through that investigation, it was learned that 29-year-old Shawn Coles-Lundy, the father of the six-year-old who had been grazed by a bullet, was the shooter. He was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Locate Missing, Endangered Siblings Jade And Jayce Fannon Allegedly Taken By Parents

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police have located two young children who they said may have been in danger after they were illegally removed from a home in Greene County by their biological parents. Pennsylvania State police said 5-year-old Jade Fannon and her brother 3-year-old Jayce were in legal custody of Greene County CYS but were taken from a home by their parents, 30-year-old Jonathan Curtis and 25-year-old Brandi Renee. UPDATE:The missing / endangered children were located and are safe. The parents are in police custody. PA State Police would like to thank Morgantown PD, Monongalia County Sheriffs, West Virginia State Police and the public for their assistance. — Trooper Forrest Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 6, 2022 Curtis and Renee fled the state after taking the kids, police said. The children were located hours later and are safe, authorities said. The parents are now in custody.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Senseless Violence#Youth Sports#Kdka#Homewood Community Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Gets 14 To 30 Years For Deadly Attack In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was sentenced to 14 to 30 years in the beating death of another man in Homewood. In September, cousins Madera and Marlon Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder and conspiracy for killing Roger Brown. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) A judge ruled Tuesday that Marlon’s plea would change to guilty but mentally ill, sentencing him to 14 to 30 years in state prison. Brown was assaulted last June along Frankstown Avenue. The pair kicked and punched him while he appeared defenseless on the ground, police said. He suffered severe head trauma and died days after the assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Person Hit By Train In Haysville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was hit by a train in Haysville. The person was hit along Route 65, dispatchers confirmed. KDKA crews captured police on the scene of the accident Thursday afternoon. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) There was no word on their condition.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

72-Year-Old Man Wanted In Deadly Strip District Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have a warrant for a man involved in a deadly crash from last April. Leonard Saus is wanted in connection with the crash that left a woman dead and sent two other people to the hospital. (Photo Credit: Pgh Public Safety/Twitter) The crash on Liberty Avenue in the Strip District on April 24 killed 48-year-old Pamela McAllister. Two others were taken to the hospital. Saus faces a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Trooper Helps Save Family And Their Pets From Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A state trooper’s quick actions helped save a family and their pets. Trooper Tony Anthony was on patrol in Unity Township on Wednesday night when he spotted a house fire on Donohoe Road. He made his way to the scene of the fire, pushed in the front door which awakened the sleeping family. His decision to push through the door helped get two adults and two kids out of the burning home. Anthony then went back inside to help rescue the family’s two dogs.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Baby Found Unresponsive In Washington County Ruled Homicide

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a home. He died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Monday, the medical examiner said, ruling the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head. The report said the infant was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 Block of Colony Road in Smith Township on Dec. 30 and the child lives in Burgettstown. The Smith Township police chief...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seek Suspect In Suspicious Jeannette House Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say may have been involved in a suspicious house fire in Westmoreland County. Jeannette police shared the suspect’s picture, saying they want to identify her in connection with a fire on Magee Avenue over the weekend. (Photo: Jeannette police) She has brown hair and wears glasses, police said. When she was captured on surveillance footage, she was wearing dark clothing. The fire chief told the Trib that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly because someone spotted the fire. The chief said as the woman was leaving the home, a “glow” could be seen through the window, the Trib reported. Anyone who has information is asked to call 724-527-4013 or submit a tip online.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: 2 Pittsburgh Police Officers On Leave After Positive Drug Tests

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh police officers are on paid administrative leave. Sources tell KDKA-TV that both officers tested positive for drugs. The two female officers work in different departments. One works in police headquarters, while the other works in patrol, though it is unclear which zone. The cases are likely unrelated but came to light through drug testing. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert confirmed to KDKA-TV that one of the officers tested positive for marijuana. FOP President Robert Swartzwelder sent a statement to KDKA-TV, saying: “A working agreement between the City of Pittsburgh and the FOP expressly prohibits the discussion of any internal matter until the case is concluded and the matter is appealed beyond arbitration.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Driveway With Help From Her Mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A North Hills family welcomed a new baby into the world in the most unexpected way. We’ve seen a lot of grandparents with new responsibilities, especially during the pandemic, but a Hampton Township grandmother went above and beyond. “Everyone was a little panicked,” said Ashley Downing. That’s how Downing described the scene in her driveway on Monday. Downing, her husband, Kenny, and two young sons thought they’d pack hospital bags just in case even though a doctor’s checkup earlier that day showed Ashely Downing wasn’t ready to deliver. But her contractions started once she got home from the appointment, and...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Four People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Whitehall

WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition following a serious crash along Route 51. The head-on crash occurred late Wednesday night along Route 51 near Baldwin High School. Whitehall Borough Police Department has said that four people were taken to area hospitals via ambulance. One of the vehicles involved came to a stop in a parking lot alongside the roadway. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Much of the front of the SUV involved was crushed, especially near the driver’s side headlight. Debris littered Route 51 between the two SUVs. The second SUV came to a rest in the turning lane in the middle of the road. Route 51 was closed for a period of time as investigators pieced together what happened, but the road has since reopened. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WHITEHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Matthew Darby, Man Convicted Of Killing Pitt Student Alina Sheykhet, To Get Hearing On Attorney’s Effectiveness

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — A man serving a life prison term in the 2017 slaying of a University of Pittsburgh student will get a hearing to try to persuade an appeals court that his attorney was ineffective. Allegheny County prosecutors said now-25-year-old Matthew Darby used a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his former girlfriend, in her off-campus apartment in October 2017. He fled and was captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Darby pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty. They had said earlier that capital punishment would be justified, citing among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Port Authority Bus On South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Port Authority bus on the South Side. The Port Authority said the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of 18th and Sarah streets. The bus driver was headed outbound from downtown toward Carrick when the crash happened. Officials say the driver of the bus, a bus passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals with reported “minor” injuries. Two other bus passengers claimed injuries but refused medical attention, according to the Port Authority. Port Authority police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-Driven Staffing Shortages Threaten In-Person Classes

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – As students head back to school, many are greeted by substitute teachers and smaller classrooms. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller checked in with a few local districts as superintendents try to navigate higher case counts in the new year. Students are testing positive, but the district leaders KDKA talked to Tuesday say it’s the teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers getting sick that could threaten a future closure. The superintendents at Baldwin Whitehall and Bethel Park tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller they’re no longer required to temporarily close a building if cases hit a certain number, but they’re facing serious staffing shortages....
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy