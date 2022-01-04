Lakewood police searching for at-risk 72-year-old woman

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman in need of multiple medications has been reported missing out of Lakewood.

Margie Slatzer, 72, walked away from her home in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Holland Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Slatzer is described as a 5-foot-9, 190 pound woman with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black three-quarter sleeve baseball shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

It’s not clear if Slatzer had recently taken any of her medications for a variety of ailments, officials said.

She is likely on foot because she does not drive.

Anyone with information on Margie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300.

