ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood police searching for at-risk 72-year-old woman

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBjbC_0dc6B9Js00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman in need of multiple medications has been reported missing out of Lakewood.

Margie Slatzer, 72, walked away from her home in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Holland Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Slatzer is described as a 5-foot-9, 190 pound woman with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black three-quarter sleeve baseball shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

It’s not clear if Slatzer had recently taken any of her medications for a variety of ailments, officials said.

She is likely on foot because she does not drive.

Anyone with information on Margie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baseball#Brown Hair#South Holland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy