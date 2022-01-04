Join NowName: Planning: Principled, Proposing, Proofing, and Practicing to a Success Plan. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. According to Steven Blank a business startup, or any new venture startup is essentially a proto-type. Thus the startup process essentially becomes a learning process to refine that business proto-type into a scalable, replicable finished ‘product'. At the end of this course learners will be able to: -complete a business model summarizing assumptions about what value they will offer to whom, and how they will make money. – systematically test and validate these assumptions within the constraints of their available resources, and – use these validated assumptions to generate financial projections that are based on actual resources and efforts expended. The days of the 40 page business plan have certainly passed, but the role of planning in the business creation process is one of extreme importance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO