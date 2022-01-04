ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Eastwood’s Co-Star Paul Koslo Opened Up About Battling Elements to Film ‘Joe Kidd’

By Anna Dunn
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Koslo, who once co-starred alongside Clint Eastwood in the film Joe Kidd, opened up about battling the elements while shooting the film. Joe Kidd came out in 1972 and follows one-time bounty hunter Joe Kidd (Clint Eastwood) who owns a ranch when a local group of revolutionaries for Mexico fight...

