Women’s Basketball Game at Little Rock Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball’s Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Little Rock has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Trojans’ program.



The Sun Belt office announced a new COVID-19 policy for the league with a minimum threshold of seven (7) student-athletes plus one (1) coach required to play. Since Little Rock does not meet that threshold, the new policy of games being canceled and not rescheduled has been invoked.



Louisiana is currently scheduled to play at Arkansas State on Thursday, Jan. 6. The game will tip at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.



