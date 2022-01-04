ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is averaging more than 400,000 new cases of coronavirus a...

www.msnbc.com

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Scientists Discover New COVID Variant With 46 Mutations

COVID continues to make its rounds. After the announcement of the latest two variants Delta and Omicron (Omarion, if you will), a new variant has been found in France. According to reports a new variant named “IHU," appears to have 46 mutations. The new variant is believed to be more infectious than the Omicron, despite the surge of new cases.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Omicron#Covid
deseret.com

Omicron variant evades COVID-19 vaccines more than delta, study says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus evades COVID-19 vaccines better than the delta variant, according to a new study out of Denmark. The study — done by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and Statens Serum Institut — found the omicron variant is spreading fast because it is evading the immunity created by vaccines, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Covid lateral flows ARE less effective at spotting Omicron, US officials fear... but UK health chiefs insist there's still no proof the variant can evade rapid swabs

Covid lateral flow tests may be less effective at detecting Omicron, US health chiefs have warned. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said new laboratory findings indicated the rapid kits — which give results in as little as 15 minutes — could still spot the highly-infectious variant. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Booster dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine required for immune protection against Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, says study

An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
East Bay Times

Covid: Omicron infection may increase immunity against Delta variant, study shows

Infection with the omicron coronavirus variant can also strengthen immunity against the earlier delta strain, reducing the risk of severe disease, according to a paper released by South African scientists. While omicron has been shown to be highly transmissible and can evade some antibodies, after two weeks of getting symptoms...
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vaccines still effective against Omicron as T cell immunity holds up better against new variant: WHO Chief Scientist

Geneva [Switzerland], December 30 (ANI): Emphasising that the Omicron variant is infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people worldwide, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that it appears that vaccines are still proving to be effective because even though the numbers are going up exponentially in many countries, severity of the disease has not surged to a new level.
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Sapporo [Japan], January 2 (ANI): A new study has identified a key mechanism used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to evade host immune systems. The research is published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked...
SCIENCE
WNMT AM 650

Omicron evades immunity better than Delta, Danish study finds

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples’ immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been...
SCIENCE
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH

