Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

A man in his 20s has died with Covid in New South Wales, as the state detected 34,994 new cases on Thursday. The young man, who was from the ACT, was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, NSW Health said on Thursday. He died at St Vincent's Hospital...
As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
COVID continues to make its rounds. After the announcement of the latest two variants Delta and Omicron (Omarion, if you will), a new variant has been found in France. According to reports a new variant named “IHU," appears to have 46 mutations. The new variant is believed to be more infectious than the Omicron, despite the surge of new cases.
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus evades COVID-19 vaccines better than the delta variant, according to a new study out of Denmark. The study — done by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and Statens Serum Institut — found the omicron variant is spreading fast because it is evading the immunity created by vaccines, according to Reuters.
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Covid lateral flow tests may be less effective at detecting Omicron, US health chiefs have warned. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said new laboratory findings indicated the rapid kits — which give results in as little as 15 minutes — could still spot the highly-infectious variant. But...
An additional "booster" dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine is needed to provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The results of this study, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.
Infection with the omicron coronavirus variant can also strengthen immunity against the earlier delta strain, reducing the risk of severe disease, according to a paper released by South African scientists. While omicron has been shown to be highly transmissible and can evade some antibodies, after two weeks of getting symptoms...
Geneva [Switzerland], December 30 (ANI): Emphasising that the Omicron variant is infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people worldwide, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that it appears that vaccines are still proving to be effective because even though the numbers are going up exponentially in many countries, severity of the disease has not surged to a new level.
Omicron, the first COVID-19 variant to have been upgraded to a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a matter of days, came on the radar of the Lancet Laboratory in South Africa, on November 8, although it is suspected to have been circulating earlier. Due...
Sapporo [Japan], January 2 (ANI): A new study has identified a key mechanism used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to evade host immune systems. The research is published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked...
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples’ immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been...
The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With the omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreading across the U.S., now seems like a very good time to talk to an expert on how the body fights off disease, including the ins and outs of natural immunity. In the latest episode of "The Health...
The rapid spread of omicron across the globe is likely due to the COVID-19 variant's ability to evade immunity offered by vaccines better than delta, according to a Danish study released last week. Unvaccinated individuals were more likely to be infected by both variants and also had "higher transmissibility" in...
People with T-cells — commonly found when someone has had the coronavirus or been vaccinated against it — carry "robust" protections against the omicron variant of the virus, according to a new study.
