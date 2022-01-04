ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Explains Why Carlos and T.K. Broke Up Off-Screen

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight—after a more than seven-month wait—season three of 9-1-1: Lone Star finally debuted. But when the story picked back up, we learned that our favorite couple had broken up. For years, Carlos Reyes and T.K. Strand have been winning hearts with their sweet firehouse romance. And honestly,...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

The Season 3 Premiere of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Left You With Questions About This Couple (SPOILERS)

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead. Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is officially here — and the premiere didn't waste any time dropping bombshells on viewers. Going into the inaugural episode of the season, we saw where many of the members of the 126 ended up after it was disbanded. By the end of the episode, the snowstorm that had hit Austin left many of them in precarious situations (that, of course, the episode didn't provide resolutions to just yet).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Star
showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, and Cast

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star cast promises season three of the popular drama will be epic, beginning with episode one’s ice storm. The third season kicks off on January 3, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT with “The Big Chill,” with new episodes arriving on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Ratings

Last year, 9-1-1: Lone Star was FOX’s second-highest rated scripted series of the season. Will it continue to perform well for the network in 2022? Could 9-1-1: Lone Star be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season four? Stay tuned. An action-drama series, the 9-1-1: Lone...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minear Hopes To Make the Show Run Continuously Through the Year

With the third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star set to premiere on Monday (January 3rd), showrunner Tim Minear is revealing his future plans for the hit series. During a recent interview with Decider, the Minear stated he hopes to make the series run continuously throughout the year. “Right now I’m at the place where I’m hopefully making the dream come true for you where we won’t go off for ten weeks,” he told the media outlet.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Tim Minear Reveals What His Shows Do Best

The showrunners behind popular series like 9-1-1 deserve a lot of credit for keeping the momentum of their shows going. With the premise focusing on emergency response teams, it’s easy for the episodes to fall into a repetitive loop, as there are only so many creative spins you can put on a fire or flood before it just becomes too outlandish. In order to keep the show fresh yet still realistic, the crew behind the cameras have to walk a fine line with their writing and direction choices. And this doesn’t even account for the new challenges that the pandemic has posed on the industry.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Angel stars confirmed for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. Angel stars Julie Benz and Amy Acker are gearing themselves up for somewhat of a reunion, having both signed up to appear in the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. They won't be seen on screen together, reportedly, but that's beside the point. According...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

9-1-1: LONE STAR: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. Series Plot Synopsis. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s plot...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

9-1-1 Lone Star actress Natacha Karam joins me on Zoom from her Hollywood home, a whirlwind of color and personality. The 27-year-old is wearing a bright green turtleneck, large silver hoops and numerous gold chains, her hair in gorgeous messy waves and a big smile on her face. The black and white polka dot wall behind her is embellished with a neon light, there are monkey lanterns hanging from the ceiling, and burnt orange leather chairs placed in front of leafy green house plants.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ EP Previews Every Character Having a Story Early in Season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star returns for season 3 in January 3 in 2022. Yes, Outsiders, 2022 will be here before you know. The show stars Rob Lowe at the center of the action. However, there is more to the program than simply Lowe’s character. Part of what makes the FOX drama so much fun for viewers is that every character matters. Every character plays a pivotal role on the program. Tim Minear, one of the writers from the show, spoke at length about this matter. And how it pertains to Season 3 on FOX that is set to debut in early January.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy