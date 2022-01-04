Folding User-Friendly Urban Scooters

From its very first issues, 31 years ago, this magazine has covered the role of GPS, now GNSS, in guiding ships, trains and automobiles. What were then some of the most aspirational visions of future applications are now routine. For all forms of transportation, navigation is a safety-critical issue. This is particularly true in the case of cars on public roads, which is also where the technical challenges are the greatest. Ships mostly travel in deep waters, far away from other traffic and fixed obstructions, and nearly always enjoy an unobstructed line-of-sight to GNSS satellites. So do trains, which have the additional advantages of being kept, literally, on track and of operating in controlled environments, with hardly any concerns for unexpected intrusions on their path. Cars, trucks, and busses, on the other hand, must contend with many other vehicles, including those with distracted, drowsy, drunk, or drugged drivers, as well as cyclists, pedestrians, accidents, construction and a bedeviling myriad of sudden and often unpredictable circumstances. Additionally, their view of the sky is often limited by overpasses, tunnels and tall buildings, which challenge GNSS-based navigation with signal occultation and multipath, and their view of their surroundings is often blurred by weather conditions.

