ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Folding User-Friendly Urban Scooters

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis electric scooter concept is a clean, user-focused take on the eco-friendly transportation solution that would provide riders with the ability to enjoy an emissions-free way...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Transforming Autonomous Transportation Pods

The conceptual 'Arrival Chemie' autonomous car pods are the design work of Bumsoo Kim as a transportation solution for the year 2050 that would provide passengers with the ability to stay social when commuting. The vehicle pods feature a minimalist construction that is paired with a comfortable interior space that...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Commuter-Friendly Vaporizers

Offered in five colors—red, blue, grey, black, and purple—this commuter-friendly vaporizer is offered by DaVinci. The product's name is MIQRO and it boasts a sleek, small, and sophisticated silhouette. In fact, it might be the smallest one available on the market currently. The piece is modeled after a bigger version—the IQ.
ELECTRONICS
petproductnews.com

Clean Go Pet Folding Scoopers

Boss PetEdge presents Clean Go Pet Folding Scoopers. Made of durable lightweight plastic, the scoopers conveniently fold for easy storage and travel. Both sizes feature jagged teeth and spring-action jaws to make scooping a breeze. The large size has larger teeth, while the small has finer teeth best for grassy areas. They feature easy-to-use, one-hand operation. The long handle eliminates bending over. The scoopers are easy to rinse off.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folding#Public Transportation#Scooters#Home#Vehicles
whvoradio.com

User Friendly Pet Corner Available On Edge Media Websites

Those wanting to list lost or found pets on the WKDZ-WHVO-WPKY Pet Corner page will find it easier to use. The Pet Corner provides a listing for lost or found pets on each of the station’s websites. Edge Media Group’s New Media Manager Tom Rogers says the change makes it easier for users to add pets to the listing.
PETS
rdrnews.com

Trying out new scooters on Christmas Day

Dylan Davis, 8, kicks his scooter as his sister Daelyn, 9, rides her scooter Saturday afternoon at the Roswell Skate Park at Cielo Grande Recreation Area. The children and their siblings Donovan, 13, and Danielle, 12, all got new scooters for Christmas. (Juno Ogle Photo)
ROSWELL, NM
CleanTechnica

Hydrogen Scooters With Swappable Cans Power Forward in France

Originally launched as a prototype back in June, the hydrogen-fueled Mob-ion TGT promised more than 150 miles of zero tailpipe emission riding from hydrogen canisters about the size of a reusable water bottle. In a world where the major players in the car industry have almost universally committed to battery-electric power, the move seemed like a step backwards, and didn’t get much media play. Recently, though, the government of France seems to have begun pushing hydrogen power — and the Mob-ion TGT scooter concept might just be a big deal after all.
CARS
gpsworld.com

Navigating Urban Roads

From its very first issues, 31 years ago, this magazine has covered the role of GPS, now GNSS, in guiding ships, trains and automobiles. What were then some of the most aspirational visions of future applications are now routine. For all forms of transportation, navigation is a safety-critical issue. This is particularly true in the case of cars on public roads, which is also where the technical challenges are the greatest. Ships mostly travel in deep waters, far away from other traffic and fixed obstructions, and nearly always enjoy an unobstructed line-of-sight to GNSS satellites. So do trains, which have the additional advantages of being kept, literally, on track and of operating in controlled environments, with hardly any concerns for unexpected intrusions on their path. Cars, trucks, and busses, on the other hand, must contend with many other vehicles, including those with distracted, drowsy, drunk, or drugged drivers, as well as cyclists, pedestrians, accidents, construction and a bedeviling myriad of sudden and often unpredictable circumstances. Additionally, their view of the sky is often limited by overpasses, tunnels and tall buildings, which challenge GNSS-based navigation with signal occultation and multipath, and their view of their surroundings is often blurred by weather conditions.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
TrendHunter.com

Automatic Color-Changing Vehicles

The BMW iX Flow is the newest concept car from the German manufacturer, and it contains an interesting innovation if it is brought to market. The iX Flow, which was unveiled at CES 2022, has a body exterior made of E Ink, which is the substance used in E-readers, that allows the body of the car to act like a screen of sorts.
CARS
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CBS Chicago

Customer Service Complaints Have Piled Up For Travel Agency GoToGate, And New Customers Have Meant New Complaints

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) — A long list of bad reviews and an F rating with a major consumer advocate aren’t stopping an online travel agency from picking up new customers. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, the travel agency is also picking up new complaints. Every second counts at Hermitage International, an Elk Grove Village-based freight company that works hard to move goods in and out of the country on time. But lately, co-owner Ned Milic is working to move a refund into his bank account. “You’re spending a lot of time spinning your wheels,” Milic said, “and that’s a waste of time...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
GOBankingRates

11 Best Side Hustles For 2022

Having a side hustle offers a rewarding way for you to earn extra money. Here's our take of 11 best side hustle ideas you can try today to start earning more! Read on to learn more.
JOBS
TrendHunter.com

Nautically Themed Metallic Lamps

The Khonsu Clock Lamp is a multifunctional decor solution for the modern home or office that would work to provide ambient illumination and more. The lamp is characterized by its nautically themed construction that is achieved using metal and features a clock section in the middle that's surrounded by an LED illuminator. The wooden block base is paired with a dedicated section for a smartphone to be positioned which will put it on display, while placing it on the wireless charging spot will have it ready for use at a moment's notice.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Samsung is still working on a tri-fold folding smartphone

Samsung has been working on a folding smartphone with 2 hinges and 3 panes for some years now, and we have even seen a working prototype from Samsung Display. Now there is more evidence that the company is seriously working on the device, based on a very detailed patent uncovered by LetsGoDigital.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Mesh Mouses

This conceptual 'Squishy Mouse' has been designed by Matt Barnum as an ergonomic peripheral that will provide users with the ability to enjoy a more comfortable experience when spending extended periods working from home or the office. The mouse is 3D-printed with a soft mesh construction that enables it to...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ceiling-Mounted Kitchen Faucets

One of the eight new smart home products that Kohler will display at CES 2022 is the Kohler Purist Suspend, a kitchen faucet that is mounted on the ceiling. This faucet is paired with a remote puck that manages the activation of the unit, as well as temperature and volume control. Additionally, the Purist Suspend boasts a fully adjustable hose with 180-degree rotation.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy