ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Kirby Smart reflects on time in Bainbridge, looks ahead towards national title game

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpFX1_0dc68yje00

"I'm proud of where I'm from," said Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart after their College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan. "You ask these guys where they're from, and everybody takes pride in where they're from. I take a lot of pride in being from south Georgia, where we play good football and I grew up around a lot of good football players."

His answer was a response to a questions about growing up in Bainbridge and how it's shaped who he is today. The former Bearcat is now a win away from a national championship. Smart and the Bulldogs will face Alabama, who dealt the Dogs their first loss of the season in the SEC Championship game in December. It's a rematch game, which Smart said a lot goes into, but at the end of the day, it's less worrying about Alabama and more of doing what his team needs to do to win.

"You've got things in your breakdown that might change this game," he said. "We didn't have the SEC Championship game obviously in our breakdown, then the playoff game. What tendencies changed. What match-ups, who's in, who's out. There's a lot of things that go into it."

Georgia and Alabama square off Monday, January 10th in Indianapolis for the national championship. Kick-off is at 8:00.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Bainbridge, GA
Sports
City
Bainbridge, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy