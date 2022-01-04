Heavy winds down limbs, power lines

Sam Adams checked out the water oak the wind knocked down in the front yard of his parents’ house in Vassar Point overnight. The tree blocked Vassar Point Drive until some residents cut limbs from the top of the toppled tree and cleared the road. Adams, who is...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rain and windy weather is continuing to cause problems in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Dozens of watches and warnings are in effect in the area, including a flood warning for the northern Oregon Coast. LASTEST FORECAST | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS. Road closures. In Lewis County, Washington,...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight.
Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said.
The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement.
The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week.
“After heavy snow again blanketed the...
As predicted, the snow began around midnight. Between 3-6 am, we experienced very heavy snow bands in central and eastern CT. At times, the snow was piling up 1-2" per hour. Hampton received over 14", 13" in Dayville and Colchester. Eastford, 12" and Putnam, 10". To name storms at Channel...
