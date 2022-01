MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People are making their New Year’s plans and they have a lot of choices to choose from right here in downtown. This will be the first New Year for the Threefoot hotel and its employees and they’re planning on making it big. Both 601 and Boxcar will have special hours for tomorrow, with both of them having special menu items to ring in the New Year. There will even be a trolley to carry people back to the hotel from the Children’s Museum Gala.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO