NTC, Fort Irwin raise COVID restrictions

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu applauded healthcare employees across the city Wednesday as they deal with a variant fueled surge of COVID-19 cases. “Our healthcare workers are incredible,” Wu said. “Many of the hospitalizations, the vast majority are of residents who are unvaccinated and many of these are completely preventable if people get vaccinated and get boosted.” Tufts Medical Center says the majority of patients in their intensive care unit are unvaccinated and employees out sick due to COVID are unable to help. “It’s a day to day, hour to hour management crisis and we need all the help we...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO