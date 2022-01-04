Police Investigating After Crash Between A Motorcycle & Truck

Milton– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) west of Hudson Road. On Saturday, January 1, 2021, at approximately 7:55 a.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic operated a 17-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9), just west of the intersection at Hudson Road. At this time, a 2018 Kia Optima sedan operated by a 30-year-old male of Lewes, DE was traveling eastbound in the same vicinity.
Comments / 0