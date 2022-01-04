Police Investigating After Crash Between A Motorcycle & Truck

Last month, WINK News told you that the former Hendry County Sheriff and his wife were involved in a crash. On Friday, we learned Dawn Vaughn died. Former Hendry County Sheriff Tommy Vaugh and his wife Dawn were injured in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 30. She and former Sheriff Vaughn were riding a motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into them, sending them into the path of another car along SR-80 and River Oak Lane in Hendry County.

