East Hanover, NJ

Hanover Park tops Wallkill Valley - Boys basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
 3 days ago
Chris Smith had 16 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double as Hanover Park defeated Wallkill Valley 69-49 in East Hanover. Smith also had three steals. John Karpinski tallied...

NJ.com

Mendham over Morris Hills - Girls basketball recap

Lia Manuel netted 20 points to lead Mendham in a 57-48 win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Morris Hills (4-1) led 26-14 at the half, but Mendham (4-2) fought back by outscoring the road team 15-9 in the third quarter and 28-13 in the fourth . Sophia Keoskey added on...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Hills over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Ali Mansroglu scored 17 points in Wayne Hills’ 63-55 victory over West Milford in West Milford. Luke Kressaty had 13 points and Andre Macarenes added 10 for Wayne Hills (5-3), which led 33-22 at halftime. For West Milford (0-6), Chris Albar made six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hackensack over Indian Hills - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Reckley made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as Hackensack defeated Indian Hills, 67-54, in Hackensack. Khalil Baker bucketed 19 points as well for Hackensack while John Judkins scored eight points. Shamari Tucker also scored seven points in the win. For Indian Hills, Anthony Puglisi netted 20 points...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Zamloot shoots Caldwell past Millburn - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot drained six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Caldwell’s 64-48 victory over Millburn in West Caldwell. Cristian Talavera had 13 points for Caldwell (5-1), which raced out to a 20-3 first quarter lead. Rocco Checchetto added nine points and Lorenzo Sozio chipped in seven. For Millburn...
MILLBURN, NJ
East Hanover, NJ
Hanover, NJ
NJ.com

Rahway over Summit - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Gurley scored 16 points for Rahway in a 51-49 victory over Summit in Summit. Kenneth Posy had 13 points and Savion Gallemore added eight for Rahway (3-1) Brett Colon and and Myles Blackley scored 14 points apiece for Summit (1-4) with Blackley, a freshman, adding six rebounds. Imevar Justice had nine points, while Rhett Grieco and Wesley Hellings pulled down 10 rebounds apiece.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Hunterdon Central holds off Franklin

Conner Hercek scored 21 points to help Hunterdon Central earn a 68-66 win over Franklin in Franklin. Colin Coiante netted 15 points for Hunterdon Central (3-4), which built a 57-48 lead through three quarters. Franklin rallied and out-scored the Red Devils 18-11 in the final quarter, but was unable to overcome the deficit. Matthew Schwartz had 11 points and Hunter Shorter had 10 in the win.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Anthony Reyes
Alex Reyes
NJ.com

Schiller posts triple-double for No. 5 Ramapo - Girls basketball recap

Madison Schiller posted her third career triple-double, leading Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 47-25 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Schiller, a senior committed to Colgate, finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals for Ramapo (6-0). Alexa Lora scored 14 points and Julia Corella added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
ALLENDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Ramsey tops Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Michael Featherstone scored 12 points including six free-throws as Ramsey defeated Westwood 51-48 in Westwood. Michael Bernius also added 10 points with four free-throws. Ramsey trailed 35-32 at the end of the third, but outscored Westwood 19-13 in the fourth. Edwin Fakik and Connor Roche had 14 points each for...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway over Audubon - Girls basketball recap

Angelina Zagone led all scorers with 19 points as Gateway defeated Audubon, 63-43, in Audubon. Maddy Reed made five 3-pointers to finish with 16 points and Shannon Summers had 13 points for Gateway (4-1), which stormed out to a 15-3 first quarter lead. Kyle Alkins scored 16 points for Audubon...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Camden over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 11 points with six rebounds and five assists as Camden, No. 1in the NJ.com Top 20 rolled to a 66-47 win over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Camden (4-0) led 25-9 after one quarter. Cian Medley posted nine points, 11 rebounds, five rebounds and four steals in the...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over DePaul - Girls basketball recap

Kylie Cabana’s 21 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists lifted Paramus Catholic to a 59-22 victory over DePaul in Paramus. Alexis Strollo added 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Paramus Catholic (4-2), which opened the game on a 20-0 run. Bianca Ellis chipped in eight points with six assists.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Roselle Catholic over Linden - Boys basketball

Akil Watson scored 17 points as Roselle Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20 edged out a 57-47 win over Linden at Johnson. Linden (1-2) kept the game competitive especially early on, as the Lions (7-1) led just 20-19 after the opening two quarters. Roselle Catholic pulled away late with a 22-16 run in the fourth quarter.
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

