Pets

Tea Cup Morkie & Maltese Puppies

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Bulldogs looking for PET-ONLY homes. Born 11/01/2021, vaccinated/microchipped on...

classmart.post-gazette.com

103.3 WKFR

This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
PETS
cw35.com

Pet of the Week: Tater Tot, the Queen's dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
coachellavalleyweekly.com

TRAINING YOUR NEW PUPPY

Lots of puppies were adopted during the holidays, some as Christmas presents from parents to surprise children. Nothing can be more joyful that a happy bouncing young canine, full of fun and frolic. However, patience and prevention are needed to prevent frustration for you and danger to your new puppy.
PETS
Mercury News

Critter Corner: How get established dogs to adapt to new puppy

Dear Critter Corner: We have recently adopted a new puppy and during the initial introductions our resident dog seemed to enjoy the puppy but now our resident dog is growling at the puppy. Do you have any suggestions on what we should do?. Congratulations on your new pup! While your...
PETS
KLEWTV

Abandoned Puppies Found

TO THE ISSUE NOW... OF ANIMAL ABUSE AND NEGLECT. TONIGHT... A LITTER OF PUPPIES IS GETTING A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE... AFTER BEING ABANDONED IN THE SNOW. "this is the only one who wants anything to do with me this little female scares me. I'm a little worried about her"
ANIMALS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

AKC German Shepherd puppies

I have 2 separate litters. One sable female that is ready now. Also a second litter that im currently taking deposits on. They won't be ready until Jan 15th. Sable females, sable males , black and tan males.
ANIMALS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

French Bulldog Puppies

Meet these friendly French Bulldog puppies! They love to be near people and will make a fun and loyal companion for you and your family! They are vet checked and up to date with their shots and dewormer. These pups are surrounded by children who love to cuddle them and shower them with love and attention! They are curious and love to explore new places and will make perfect playmates foe your family! Hurry and call today to make one yours! 717-529-6261 www.LancasterPuppies.com.
PETS
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: Tips on bringing home a kitten - Part 1

KEARNEY, Neb. — In this Pet Doc segment, Roni Lewis has what you need to know when bringing home kittens during the holiday season. Dr. Brandon Beebout said the first step is getting your kitten acclimated to their environment. Cats are curious creatures and tend to be easily startled by other pets and home appliances. So isolating them and giving them toys and positive reinforcement especially for the first few days is very important.
PETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five CKC Collie puppies

I have 5 beautiful male CKC collie puppies. Will have 1st shots, dewormed, and vet checked. Ready to go to their forever home.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
PETS
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
newsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Dog of the Week - Skippy

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a dog that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Hop, skip and jump right this way – our dog of the week Skippy is here and he’s ready to play!. Skippy...
WOODINVILLE, WA
bringfido.com

How to Insure a New Puppy

It’s never too soon to insure your pooch. Pet insurance saves you money on unexpected vet bills that can occur for dogs of all ages. Even your new puppy can be injured in an accident, and certain breeds are susceptible to hereditary illness. If you don’t get coverage before symptoms show, insurers may treat these illnesses as pre-existing conditions and refuse to insure your furry family member. The best plans also offer preventative care reimbursement to help your dog stay happy and healthy as she grows up. These pet insurance providers offer puppy coverage at registered veterinarians across North America.
PETS
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
CINCINNATI, OH

