ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls extend win streak to 8 games, beat Magic 102-98

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and the Chicago Bulls won their...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Should Bulls sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins?

Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, and that there is "expected to be interest" in him in free agency. Could the Chicago Bulls be one of those interested teams?. Cousins, who averaged...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 players the Bulls must move at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bulls are going to have some interesting decisions to make at the NBA trade deadline because they have certainly exceeded expectations. They’re currently the number one seed in the Eastern Conference as they sit at an impressive 25-10 and have a two-game lead in front of the defending Champion Milwaukee Bucks and the star-powered Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
All 76ers

76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers have developed quite the hot streak lately. After dropping a game they expected to win with ease against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks nearly two weeks ago, the Sixers bounced back and picked up a big win on the road against the Washington Wizards to kick off a three-game road trip.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Associated Press Chicago#Ap#The Chicago Bulls#Orlando Magic 102 98
Chicago Tribune

‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy