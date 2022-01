Taking on Reedy, Centennial, and Memorial Thursday at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium, the Redhawks swim team has two weeks from until the District 9-5A meet on Jan. 20. “We are swimming this meet to get one more competition prior to our District meet,” head coach Nick Dion said. “It’s important for our guys to feel what it’s like to go fast one more time.”

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO